The idea of a hotel room tax comes up periodically in Cambridge.
When it has, there have been good arguments for and against it.
As we begin to think about reopening the local economy post COVID-19, it’s worth considering how much room taxes contribute to tourism efforts elsewhere in Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue posts room tax data on its website, with information from municipalities around the state that is as up-to-date as this month.
Cambridge doesn’t currently have many hotel and bed and breakfast rooms. But peering into the future, there are good arguments to be made for how upping that number through new construction could bolster the village’s retail, restaurant and local arts scenes. And there are good arguments to be made that if additional rooms were to materialize, implementing a small-to-modest room tax might make sense.
There are good counter arguments to be made, as well, that raising local hotel room rates even a bit with the addition of a room tax could deter tourists from coming to Cambridge. Any future consideration of a room tax would have to carefully weigh all potential negative business impacts.
There are also those who would opposed a local room tax because it’s simply another tax. And there are those who counter, with validity, that Cambridge might be too small of a community to support more hotel rooms.
While we wait out the COVID-19 lockdown, and while acknowledging all those arguments and counter arguments, it might be instructive to look at the economic benefits room taxes have had around the state.
Wisconsin municipalities that impose a room tax must electronically file a room tax report with the Department of Revenue by May 1 of each year. It must list the room tax rate, total (gross) collections in the previous calendar year, how much of that went to a local tourism entity and expenditures by that entity in the previous year that amounted to more than $1,000.
With some special exceptions, municipalities are limited by state law to a room tax of no higher than 8 percent, and most are currently in the 4-7 percent range, according to the Department of Revenue. Also with some special exceptions, they are required by state law to spend at least 70 percent of the proceeds on “tourism promotion and development.”
Beginning in 2021, according to a 2019 report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, state law will require that all municipalities give to local tourism efforts either 70 percent of the previous year’s room taxes or the percentage of their room taxes they contributed to tourism in 2010.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum’s full 2019 report can be found at: https://wispolicyforum.org/research/checking-in-a-look-at-wisconsin-room-tax-trends/
Many of the Wisconsin municipalities that charge room taxes are close by, according to recent filings with the Department of Revenue.
Stoughton, for instance, has a 6 percent room tax that brought in about $72,000 in 2019, about $50,000 of which went to visitor services.
Sun Prairie has a 7 percent room tax that brought in about $363,000 in 2019, about $254,000 of which went toward tourism efforts.
And the Village of Windsor, near DeForest, took in about $33,000 in room taxes in 2019, about $23,000 of which went to its tourism commission.
All three of those communities are admittedly much larger than Cambridge.
But there’s also evidence in the statewide data that some very small communities are benefitting in small ways from room taxes.
The Town of Einstein in Price County, near Park Falls, for instance, has a 4.5 percent room tax. It collected about $2,300 in 2019, about $1,600 of which went to its tourism commission.
Like Cambridge, the Town of Einstein is tiny and not wealthy, with a total population of about 670 people and a median annual household income of about $60,000. It’s in Wisconsin’s tourism-driven North Woods, but in a relatively isolated part, about an hour west of Minocqua and an hour northwest of Tomahawk.
In the Cambridge area, a couple of thousand dollars a year could make a difference. It could, for instance, help support the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, that works hard to promote the community to potential visitors but is limited financially.
Local tourism is mostly in COVID-19 limbo right now and might stay there for a while. But it going to wake back up.
Cambridge isn’t Door County, nor the Wisconsin Dells, nor even Stoughton, but it has a lot to offer visitors.
It has an Economic Development Committee that was reinstated last year, that has been talking about how to best support local businesses into the future, including tourism-focused businesses.
This is a good time, in lockdown, to study the pros and cons of economic tools like room taxes that support local tourism efforts elsewhere.
Implementing a local room tax might not make sense right now for Cambridge. But it’s worth continuing to explore.
The most recent room tax reports from municipalities across the state can be found at: https://ww2.revenue.wi.gov/VaultPublic/publish/rt/report.html.
