Majority of Deerfield high schoolers will return in-person

Deerfield High School will have a majority of its students learning in-person this February.
About 80 percent of DHS students have chosen to go back to school in-person this quarter, said Deerfield High School principal Brett Jacobson. In-person learning is set to begin Feb. 16 at the high school.
This follows similar trends at the elementary and middle school in Deerfield.
Deerfield Elementary School has 78 percent of its students returning for in-person learning in grades 4K-6, and Deerfield Middle School will see 83 percent of its students start the quarter in-person.
Administrators gauged in-person numbers with a survey sent to families of 4K-8th-graders on Dec. 29, and to high school families in early January.
Students in grades 4K-2 returned to Deerfield Elementary School this week. Grades 3-6 are set to return Feb. 2, with grades 7-8 coming back on Feb. 9 and grades 9-12 returning on Feb. 16.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said once in-person learning starts, families can’t opt to join in-person learning again until the start of the fourth quarter, for logistical reasons.
But, Jacobson said that students in the 80 percent of in-person learners can go virtual at any time throughout the third quarter.
Deerfield will offer a fully virtual learning option for the rest of the school year.
On Dec. 21, the Deerfield School Board approved having students begin returning to school in-person in late-January.
Students will return to school for four full days a week, with asynchronous learning from home on Wednesdays. Each school building is expected to return to its normal full-day schedule.
Deerfield expects to use a “concurrent teaching” model, administrators say, where a teacher would instruct both in-person and virtual students at the same time. Virtual students would log onto Google Meet to watch lessons being broadcast from classrooms in real time.
