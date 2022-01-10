 Skip to main content

hot
CAMBRIDGE WRESTLING

Cambridge boys wrestling 15th at Rocket Scramble, Aevri Ciha second at Brookfield

The Cambridge Blue Jays wrestling team competed at the Rocket Scramble in Cedar Grove on Saturday, Jan. 8, finishing in 15th place with 164 points.

Clayton Stenjem placed sixth at 106 by winning a 4-2 decision over Dominic Wenninger of Horicon before being pinned (2:46) by Nathan Mielke of Wauwatosa. Stenjem also won a 9-0 major decision over Evan Grosvold of Deerfield, won a 6-4 decision over Lukas Kallin of Southern Door and lost a 4-3 tiebreaker to Matthew Wilterdink of Oostburg.

Ivan Sopkovich finished 10th at 152 after being pinned (3:01) in his opening match against Michael Fischer of Brillion. Sopkovich scored a pin (1:14) against Hunter Milanowski of Deerfield, was pinned (2:24) by Alex Krumholz of Horicon and scored a pin (0:51) against Nathan Johnson of Dodgeland.

Joe Downing placed 10th at 160 by being pinned (2:40) in his opening match against Zack Lynch of Southern Door. Downing was also pinned (3:09) by Max Bolf of Oostburg.

Aiden Sperle finished ninth at 170, being pinned (3:47) in his opening match against Peyton Wallander of Valders. Sperle scored a pin (2:57) against Devin Justman of Lomira and scored a pin (3:06) against Turner Cobb of Marshall.

Jamayne Flom-Pressley finished 12th at 220 by being pinned (1:16) by AJ Reha of Lomira in round one before scoring a pin (5:19) against Spencer Gilbertson of Brillion. Flom-Pressley was pinned (3:48) by Grant Chadwick of Marshall and was pinned (2:58) by Austin Jones of Sheboygan South.

Brillion won the team event with 637 points.

Lancer Girls Invitational

Aevri Ciha placed second in the 133-142 bracket at the Lancer Girls Invitational in Brookfield on Saturday, Jan. 8.

Ciha pinned (0:24) Stefania Canga of Milwaukee Ronald Reagan in round one and lost a 13-3 major decision to Marissa Roth of Brookfield Central in round two. Ciha scored a pin (0:26) against Kyra Chartier of Muskego and scored a pin (2:38) against Anna Strand of Xavier.

