For teens, the COVID Spring was a devastating interruption that cost them prom, end-of-school-year celebrations and in-person interaction with teachers and friends. It left them at home where they least wanted to be, with parents and screens.
Now, recent and upcoming studies on the pandemic’s impact on teen mental health are cropping up in national media. The news has been accompanied by droves of articles for parents on the warning signs of COVID-related teen depression.
For teens, things don’t look to get better soon.
News reports have also recently focused on the soaring teen unemployment rate. While some teen jobs are coming back, many young people are finding that once easy- to-land jobs like flipping hamburgers and leading crafts at day camps have evaporated for 2020. Some indicators put the current teen U.S. unemployment rate at 30 percent.
In the coming year, teens may not have much to look forward to, either.
Logistically, guidance that came down this week from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction makes sense. The DPI suggested, among many other things in an 80-page document, that the best route for school districts in the fall might be to bring younger children back in-person full-time but to leave high school students at home, learning virtually full-time.
That guidance isn’t a mandate from the DPI. Ultimately school districts retain local control over how to structure their 2020-21 school years. Local school boards, teachers and administrators are in deep discussions about how to proceed.
We agree that virtual learning is hardest for the youngest students and that leaving elementary schoolers at home in the fall presents an insurmountable daycare issue for many families. We also understand the potential need to leave high schoolers learning at home, in order to spread younger students out between buildings to meet social distancing guidelines.
But the mental health implications for teens who face spending the entire coming school year learning from home are enormous.
That’s not lost on the DPI.
We appreciate that the state agency, in addressing Wisconsin’s 421 school districts, 26 independent charter schools, and 792 private schools that collectively educate more than 1 million students, spoke strongly in its guidance about the need to monitor students’ mental health over the coming school year. It stressed the need to have supports in place to help kids deal with COVID-related emotions like loss, sadness and isolation.
Schools can’t tackle this alone, however.
They will do their best to keep on top of student mental health, but will have a lot more than that on their plates, as they strive to keep kids and staff safe in their buildings during a global pandemic, work to offer a dizzying array of virtual and in-person learning approaches, and keep tabs on disadvantaged kids who need meals and other social supports.
Left learning alone at home, possibly without sports, extracurricular activities or part-time jobs that normally provide them with skills, co-worker comradery and supervisor mentoring, many teens will flounder further.
The broader community has a role to play in keeping them going.
Not by feigning clinical mental health expertise; there are professionals for that. Rather, by supportively encircling teens with opportunities that are engaging, have a clearly-defined purpose and ultimately leave them with a sense of accomplishment.
A long-ago lesson from the Great Depression showed that giving people who were out of work purposeful jobs like building bridges kept them going until the economy improved. Some of those bridges remain standing today, a testament to those workers’ dedication to the given task.
Modeling the Great Depression’s public works crews, by paying teens for work that benefits their community, may not be feasible given the current COVID-related economic downturn that has financially hit individuals, businesses and government agencies.
But unpaid volunteer opportunities are wide-open.
In the coming year, what lasting good could teens accomplish as part of a locally-organized volunteer corps?
Cleaning, sorting, building, packing, planting, fixing, raking, trimming, painting… the potential to pull teens away from their screens, doing work that is physically and mentally gratifying, alongside their peers, ideally outside, inside if social distancing can be maintained, is exciting to consider.
It would bring teens together, to do good. When they look back, the together part is what they might best remember.
We encourage community groups, churches, parents, municipalities, business leaders, schools and especially teens themselves, to consider what could be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.