CAMBRIDGE
Dec. 17: Library take and make crafts
The Cambridge Community Library is offering a take and make craft beginning Thursday, Dec. 17 for families to create at home. Craft kits are available at the library drive through window, at 101 Spring Water Alley in Cambridge. The library is also posting a gingerbread story video to its website and social media to go with this craft.
Dec. 19-31: Holiday Magic and Music
The Cambridge Community Library will be sharing a prerecorded holiday program on its social media and website, from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31. Mike Schneider will perform magic tricks and polka music with a holiday spin.
Dec. 19-31: Minecraft Mania
The Cambridge Community Library will share a virtual Minecraft demonstration online from Dec. 19 to 31. The program, posted to the library’s social media and website, will teach you how to get started with the videogame Minecraft.
Tree decorations
The Cambridge Area Lions Club has set up Christmas decorations in Veterans Park at 100 E. Main Street in Cambridge. The decorations are now on, and will stay up through Christmas. The club is inviting people to drive or walk around the park to see decorations lit.
Dec. 4-25: Window decorating contest
The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce is hosting a window decorating contest from Dec. 4-25. The Chamber will award cash prizes to businesses who decorate their windows and receive votes on social media.
Adopt a child
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is fundraising to help local families this holiday season, with its Adopt a Child program. Ornaments with a child's wishlist can be found at Badger Bank, Hometown Bank and online at www.cambridgecap.com. You can also donate funds at the Badger Bank drive-up window, and by calling CAP at (608) 423-8108.
Jan 1: Ripley Park lights
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has set up its annual holiday lights in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. The lights will be up from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. While the lights are free, CAP is accepting donations for the program.
DEERFIELD
Dec. 14-20 Holiday lights contest voting
Voting for the winners of the annual Deerfield holiday Lights Contest will run from Dec. 14-20 on social media. The annual contest asks Deerfield residents to decorate their homes for a contest. The top three winners receive cash prizes. Winners are announced Dec. 21. For more information, visit the Deerfield Holiday Lights Contest Facebook page or contact Jess Lex at jesslex@kw.com or (608) 571-6868.
Dec. 19: Ham giveaway
Mike Gullickson, of Tom Gullickson, Inc. in Deerfield, is giving out 500 free hams to community members on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3474 Highway 73 in Deerfield. The hams are 5-8 pounds each, pre-cooked and would feed a family of four. More information: (608) 764-5727.
Dec. 28: Annual meeting
The Deerfield Community Center is holding its annual meeting via video conference on Monday, Dec. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. For a videoconference link, email DCC Board President Todd Tatlock at dccathletics@gmail.com or call (608) 764-5935.
Holiday meals and gifts
The Deerfield Community Center food pantry is offering holiday meal baskets, and is collecting donations for the baskets. You can sponsor a food basket for Christmas for $25 per basket. DCC is collecting donations by mail, in person or via PayPal. Contact DCC with questions at pantry@dccenter.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.