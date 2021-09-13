After a loss last week dropped Waterloo out of the Division 6 Coaches Poll, the Pirates took their frustration out with a 33-14 victory over the Cambridge Blue Jays on Friday, Sept. 10.
“We’re just slowly gaining needed experience at some of our key positions, and trying to avoid the costly mistakes that can come back to haunt you throughout the game, and continue to develop our players,” said Cambridge head coach Mike Klingbeil.
Sophomore quarterback Cal Hush of Waterloo put points on the scoreboard with a 43-yard touchdown pass to sophomore running back Trevor Firari. A two-point conversion run by senior running back Eugene Wolff put Waterloo up 8-0 in the first quarter.
A 16-yard pass by Hush to Firari brought the score to 15-0. Senior linebacker Trey Colts put the Blue Jays back in the game after he returned a fumble 39 yards for a touchdown, bringing the score to 15-8 after the first quarter.
“Trey may have played his best game defensively of his career and especially against Waterloo’s running back...Trey probably gives up 40 or 50 pounds to the guy, but he hit him low, tackled, he flew all over the place and he really looked like a middle linebacker,” said Klingbeil.
In the second quarter, the Pirates extended their lead to 27-8 after Wolff scampered for a 24-yard run and Hush found Firari for their third touchdown of the game on a 20-yard pass. The Pirates added another score in the third after Hush threw a 10-yard strike to sophomore wide receiver Benny Marshall, extending their 33-8 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Cambridge senior quarterback Jace Horton ran in for an eight-yard score, but the late score was not enough as the Blue Jays fell 33-14 to Waterloo.
“When we lose, it seems like it’s something that happened for a quarter, like we just kind of go hay-wire for a quarter, but then the other three quarters we play pretty well,” said Klingbeil.
Horton went three for nine for 37 yards through the air, and ran for five yards on nine attempts with a score. Colts had 14 carries for 71, but on the defensive side of the ball, Colts had a team-high 13 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Tucker Tesdal recorded 12 tackles.
Cambridge (2-2) returns home to face Dodgeland (0-4) on Friday, Sept. 17.
“It’s nice for us to be back at home,” said Klingbeil. “We had three away games and we’ll do a parents night program for our families and since school started, this will be our first home game with everybody back, and so we’re looking forward to regrouping after playing Waterloo and learn from our mistakes and get better.”