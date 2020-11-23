Area municipalities are setting their 2021 budgets.
The Villages of Cambridge and Deerfield and Town of Christiana are set to approve their budgets in the coming weeks.
The Town of Oakland, meanwhile, finalized its budget last week.
Village of DeerfieldThe Deerfield Village Board will hold a public hearing on its proposed budget, with adoption to follow, at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, by conference call. Reach out to the village office for meeting access.
The village’s proposed portion of the tax levy would rise just 0.2 percent, up $1,385 from about $1.246 million in 2020 to about $1.247 million in 2021.
The village is anticipating total expenditures in 2021 of about $1.46 million. That’s up about $53,000, or 0.37 percent, from about $1.41 million in 2020.
Village of CambridgeThe Cambridge Village Board was set to hold a public hearing on its proposed budget, with adoption to follow, on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. via teleconference. Reach out to the village office for meeting access.
The village’s proposed portion of the tax levy would rise 3.01 percent, up about $38,600 from about $1.28 million in 2020 to about $1.32 million in 2021.
The village is anticipating total expenditures in 2021 of about $1.24 million. That’s up about $49,000, or 4.14 percent, from about $1.19 million in 2020.
Town of ChristianaThe Christiana Town Board was scheduled to vote on its 2021 budget following a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.
The town’s proposed 2021 budget was about $1.14 million, down $2,165, or about 0.02 percent, from about $1.142 million in 2020. The Town of Christiana doesn’t have a tax levy.
Town of OaklandThe Oakland Town Board approved its 2021 budget on Nov. 17.
The town’s portion of the property tax levy is about $871,000, up about $3,600, or about 0.4 percent from about $867,000 in 2020.
The budget spends about $1.98 million in 2021, up about $184,000 or about 1 percent, from about $1.79 million in 2020.
