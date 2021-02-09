You are the owner of this article.
Deerfield

Schwenn named DCC executive director

Schwenn was hired by the community center in 2007 as its food pantry and youth coordinator. She has been program manager since 2018

Julie Schwenn
Karyn Saemann

Julie Schwenn has been promoted from program manager to executive director of the Deerfield Community Center.

In a recent release, DCC’s board of directors congratulated Schwenn, saying that she “has played a key role in the construction coordination and funding of our new building, guiding us through the move from our previous facility and maintaining our ongoing survival during the pandemic. Please join us in wishing Julie well in her well-deserved promotion.”

Schwenn was hired by the community center in 2007 as its food pantry and youth coordinator. She has been program manager since 2018.

In addition to staff, DCC has a nine-member board of directors. Current officers are President Todd Tatlock, Vice President Phil Montalto, Treasurer Russ Peacock and Secretary Dalton Schreiber.

With much of its youth programming on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, DCC has in recent months heavily focused on serving seniors and those in need. In 2020, DCC delivered more than 10,000 senior meals and continued to offer its food pantry amid rising demand, an annual report presented in January said.

