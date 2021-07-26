You have permission to edit this article.
Local meetings

July 29 Local government meetings

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION Building Review Committee

Thursday, Aug. 12, 5 p.m., Cambridge Fire and EMS Station

Fire and EMS Commission

Thursday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., Oakland Town Hall

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

403 Blue Jay Way, Cambridge www.cambridge.k12.wi.us (608) 423-4345

School Board

Monday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m., CHS IMC and virtual

CAMBRIGE AREA SENIOR RESOURCE NETWORK

Monday, Aug. 16, 3 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE200 Spring St., Cambridge

www.ci.cambridge.wi.us, (608) 423-3712

Planning CommissionMonday, Aug. 9. 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Joint Law Enforcement Committee

Tuesday, Aug 10, 5:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

300 Simonson Blvd., Deerfield www.deerfiueld.k12.wi.us (608) 764-5431

Joint Interactive Board

Monday, Aug. 2, 7 a.m., District Conference Room

School Board Committee of the Whole

Monday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m., DHS FACE Room

School Board

Monday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m., DHS FACE Room

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

4 N. Main St., Deerfield

www.deerfieldwi.com, (608) 764-5404

Village Board

Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire Station

Plan Commission

Monday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge

townofchristiana.com

(608) 423-3816

Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

N4450 County Road A, Cambridge

oaklandtown.com, (608) 423-9635

Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. Town Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

208 Benton St., Cambridge

www.villageofrockdale.com

(608) 423-1497

Village Board

Monday, Aug. 16, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

38 London Road, Deerfield

www.town.deerfield.wi.us (608) 764-5615

Town Board

Monday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

1111 South Main St., Lake Mills

townoflakemills.org

(920) 648-5867

Town Board

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall

