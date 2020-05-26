CAMBRIDGE
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN
454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Brenda Lovick, Pastor
Sunday
9 a.m. Facebook Live worship
Tuesday
9:30 a.m. Facebook Live Prayers for our People
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA
501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sundaygracelutherancambridge.org
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)
10 a.m. Drive-in communion in Grace parking lot
Monday
12 p.m. “Breathing Underwater,” virtual book study. Reach out to the church office for access information.
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Grace Gab virtual gathering. Reach out to the church office for access information.
Wednesday
7 p.m. Acts virtual Bible Study. Reach out to the church office for access information.
Thursday
12 p.m. “Breathing Underwater,” virtual book study. Reach out to the church office for access information.
OAKLAND- CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN
313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Online
Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler offers “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and a weekly prerecorded “Sermon in the Sanctuary,” that is also posted in Facebook.
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST
W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
ST. PIUS CATHOLIC
(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
Online
Fr. David Timmerman has placed a recording and the text of his Homilies on the church’s website, stpiusxcp.org, and the Diocese of Madison is live-streaming Masses at: madisondiocese.org/massesonline.
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST
414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
Online
A prerecorded weekly service is posted every Saturday night on the church’s website, willerupumc.org.
This service can also be viewed on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987) at 4 p.m. Sunday and at 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
Willerup’s Youth Group (entering sixth through twelfth-grades) meets virtually Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Reach out to the church office for youth group access information.
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN
206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Sarah Key, Vicar
deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran
Online
Live weekly services are being held virtually. Reach out to the church office for access information.
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
Online
Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded worship can be found on the churches website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab.
Upcoming
Drive-in outdoor worship services are planned to begin Sunday June 7 at 9 a.m and will occur twice a month.
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN
Wisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
Saturday
9 a.m. Spring cleaning
Sunday
9 a.m. In-person worship in the sanctuary. Participants will be seated in every-other pew, with face masks encouraged but not required.
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN
107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077
