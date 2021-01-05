CAMBRIDGE
Westside Park Ice Rink
An ice rink in Westside Park, at 300 W. Water Street, is now open. The Village of Cambridge Public Works department floods the lower valley of the park for ice skating during the winter. The public restrooms at the park will be open, but the warming house will not be.
Jan. 15-24: Scavenger huntThe Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a photo scavenger hunt in January as a fundraiser for the shelter. Between Jan. 15 and 24, you can hunt for places and items located in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Cambridge, which will be selected by the shelter and shared via email. Once you find these items, take a photo and submit them to the shelter by Jan. 24. Winners will be selected after Jan. 24. Register online at https://hsjc-wis.com for $10 a person.
Jan. 18: Senior survey
The Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network is conducting a survey for Cambridge School District residents age 55 or older about how well senior needs are being met locally. . Take the survey or download a paper copy at https://forms.gle/JaE6ZaYr5uKw4ikp9. Paper copies are available at the Cambridge and Rockdale village offices, Christiana and Oakland town offices, Cambridge Community Library, CART Office, Badger Bank, Hometown Bank and most local churches. Participation is confidential. For more information, Mary Gjermo (608) 423-4272 or Bob Salov (608) 513-4046 or email cambridgeseniorsurvey@gmail.com.
Feb. 5-6: Lions Club FishereeThe Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding its annual Fisheree from 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 on Lake Ripley. Raffles and cash prizes will be awarded at J&T Bait Shanty II, N4098 Marina Lane.
Feb. 1-14: Valentine’s Day RaffleThe Cambridge Area Lions Club is selling tickets to a Valentine’s Day raffle. There will be daily $100 drawings from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13, with a $1,000 drawing on Feb. 14. All drawings will be held at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12, at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets from any Lions Club member. More information: cambridgelions.org.
Feb. 15-March 25: Pool Deck YogaThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding yoga on the deck of the Cambridge Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. This is a slow flow style of yoga. The cost is $12. Bring a yoga mat, blanket or towel. Sign up for this session of the class at cambridgecap.net.
March 20: Winter challengeThe Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Explore a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, practice healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions for reading materials in all these categories. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, 2021, and be entered to win prizes.
DEERFIELD
Jan. 13: Human trafficking presentation
Deerfield Cares Coalition is hosting a virtual presentation on human trafficking on Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. Roger Baker, retired Madison Police Special Victims Unit detective, will speak on cases he’s seen and the role of advertising in human trafficking. Jan Miyasaki, the director of Project Respect, will share local data and resources available to victims. The presentation isn’t advised for children younger than 15 years of age. For more information, and to access the Zoom meeting link, visit deerfieldcares.com.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.