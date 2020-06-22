To all those generous Cambridge residents, Cambridge businesses, churches and the Cambridge Foundation, a big thank your for supporting Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) this spring. We have all been dealing with this unprecedented time of social distancing, business closure and job loss. Some residents are feeling the pain more than others. I’m proud to call Cambridge my community when I see the support given to Cambridge residents in need. Because of your financial and volunteer support CART is able to offer resources to those most vulnerable.
Thank you again,
- Tom Watson CART Board Pres.
