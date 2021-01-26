Citizen voices are vital in public decision making

Good public discourse doesn’t always end with citizens who speak up getting what they want.
But that doesn’t mean the process isn’t important and necessary. Time will tell which side prevails. Until then, all voices matter.
Once again, this is about to play out in the Town of Christiana. As occurred with the RockGen Energy Center two decades ago, grassroots opposition to an energy project is building in the town.
Last week, more than 60 people joined in a virtual town board meeting about the 375-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, proposed to be built on up to 2,600 acres in Christiana and the Town of Deerfield.
It was the second public meeting held since the plan was unveiled by Chicago-based Invenergy late in 2019 and the first since the state regulatory process kicked off with the firm’s December filing of an engineering report with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
So far, the debate is pitting landowners who seek to capitalize on leases with Invenergy against neighbors who say thousands of acres of solar panels will wreck their rural view and their property values.
Christiana has been here before, of course.
In 1998, what would become a more than two-years-long effort to block development of the RockGen Energy Center made its first regional headlines with a citizens’ march on the Wisconsin State Capitol.
That evolved into countless public meetings, including before the state Public Service Commission. Opponents spoke against the potential degradation of pristine farmland and cried foul at the state Legislature’s decision to allow the project to be fast-tracked, as part of a determination that Wisconsin was in emergency need of more new energy infrastructure.
RockGen ultimately went forward when the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in a 4-2 decision in December 2000, upheld lower court rulings that the fast-tracking was permissible.
Now, Invenergy is about to bring its Koshkonong Solar Energy Center before the Public Service Commission for approval. The first PSC hearings could happen in the spring.
Some speakers at last week’s town meeting brought up RockGen, saying that power plant and accompanying utility infrastructure is enough for one small town. Invenergy should look to a different, not-so-previously-affected community for its solar development, some said.
Koshkonong Solar promises to command headlines in 2021 and the debate will be impassioned. But energy isn’t the only issue that has drawn local debate in recent years; area residents consistently show they are up to speaking out on other matters, too.
Last fall, some Cambridge homeowners spoke loudly enough against a proposed affordable housing project that it was shelved. Cambridge residents filled a park during the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests and have joined in anti- gun violence events.
Last summer, hundreds of local residents logged into virtual school board meetings to talk about whether and how schools should reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
And in recent years, area residents have packed Deerfield Town Board meetings to oppose the Oak Park Quarry. Local concerns led the town board to strengthen local ordinances, resulting in no blasting occurring there since 2016.
It’s not new for citizens to weigh in on public processes like pandemic school reopenings or to seek to block perceived injustices or unwanted development. But for some people, not knowing whether their side will in the end prevail can be daunting enough to keep them silent.
And yet, elected officials and companies like Invenergy, need to hear we are thinking if they’re to make good decisions.
So, speak up. Your voice matters. And right now, it’s easier than ever to jump into virtual meetings. What you have to say just might make the difference.
