The Cambridge volleyball team lost all three of its duals over the past week.
Poynette 3 Cambridge 2
A fifth-set loss was the only thing that separated Cambridge from victory in a road loss March 9.
The Blue Jays dropped the first two sets falling 25-23 and 25-19 to the Pumas, but came back two in the next two sets, 25-22 and 25-16, to force a decisive fifth game, which Poynette won, 15-10.
Junior outside hitter Emma Nottestad had team-highs in kills (11) and aces (4) to lead the way, while junior middle hitter Mayah Holzhueter had a team-leading three blocks. Junior setter Taylor Stenklyft led the Jays with 31 assists, while junior defensive specialist Audrianne Kieler made 31 digs.
New Glarus 3 Cambridge 0
For the second time in three days Cambridge suffered a 3-0 Capitol South Conference dual loss to New Glarus, this time at home.
The Glarner Knights earn the sweep with scores of 25-17, 25-19 and 25-9.
Senior outside hitter Sage Evans had a team-leading four kills and two aces for Cambridge, which also received eight assists from Stenklyft and 13 digs from Kieler.
Freshman defensive specialist Mya Lehmann added 10 digs while Holzhueter finished with three kills to complement Evans.
Belleville 3 Cambridge 0
The Blue Jays dropped decisions of 25-23, 25-4 and 25-21 to host Belleville on Saturday.
Nottestad (5) and Evans (4) combined for nine kills, while Nottestad added a team-high 11 digs and served up three aces.
Stenklyft handed out a team-leading 10 assists.
