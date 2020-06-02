For the first time in ten weeks, I sang this week with live musicians.
We wore masks – even me as the vocalist – while we played acoustic instruments outside on a driveway, six feet apart.
We probably gave the neighborhood quite a show.
There are five people in our band. We play 1990s and 2000s nostalgia pop music at Madison-area bars. I’ve known some band members since childhood, and met others more recently.
Before the pandemic, we met every week for in-person practice and performed on weekends.
I would describe this week’s experience as surreal.
We are still not “back to normal.” And nor should we be. I can’t imagine band practice will feel normal for a long while.
We can’t forget the reasons we stayed at home for three months, and the reasons we must still be vigilant. Protecting our neighbors is still critical.
But not singing for ten weeks was taking its toll. I’m grateful for the opportunity to practice, and that we could do it in a safe way.
My band had been learning eight brand new songs for our set during the pandemic hiatus. And while we’d been making progress, there’s no comparison to making music together in-person.
Out on the driveway this week, hunks of melody and random lyrics, guitar riffs and half-baked beats became real songs in an hour.
There’s an energy exchange that happens between musicians in a room together, something you don’t get from singing in the car or practicing along with the same recording over and over.
Once we were together again, I finally felt that exchange. We could listen to each other, play off each other’s work on the fly and actually create a piece of art.
A lot of people rely on the arts for comfort and identity. And after three months of staring at the same walls, we are all missing a little color.
That chance to practice with my friends, even once, turned around my month. It gave me that dose of music I was missing.
Musicians are all at very different places right now, and that’s understandable.
One Cambridge musician I reached out to said his band is still not meeting. They’re creating content individually and posting music online, but they’re staying on hiatus.
Another said they’re beginning to practice like my band, using caution and dipping their toes into livestreaming.
I’m not advocating we go back to normal habits before we’re ready. We can’t underestimate this virus and all its impacts.
But slowly, carefully revisiting things that are good for my soul, and seeing if I can do them safely, is where I’m at right now.
Because after this grey and weighty spring, I needed a little music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.