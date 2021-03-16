A 3-1 win over Horicon Monday helped the Deerfield volleyball team avoid a winless week.
MAL/SA 3 Deerfield 0
The Demons suffered three close losses falling 26-24 26-24, 25-20 to visiting Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose during Trailways Conference play on March 9.
Senior middle hitter Ashlee Ballmoos recorded eight kills and four blocks — both team-highs — to lead Deerfield’s way. Sophomore setter Grace Brattle handed out 15 assists and had a team-high three service aces, while senior libero Maria Higgins made 10 digs.
Montello 3 Deerfield 0
The effort was the same, but unfortunately so was the result as Deerfield dropped three tight sets, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-22, to visiting Montello on March 11.
Ballmoos again was the leader in kills (11) and blocks (2) while also finishing with a team-high three aces. The Demons also received 18 assists from Brattlie and nine digs from Higgins.
“We are just having a hard time finishing sets. We have a lot of experience in the seniors and we also have a lot of youth in the three sophomores that start for us. We are still in the middle of learning how varsity works which we just don’t have time for this year, unfortunately. We definitely showed our youth this week,” said Demons head coach Jessie Backes. “We will continue to move forward and get to closing these sets. We will see both of these teams again this year and will hopefully be able to turn those scores around. On the upside, being able to open Ashlee (Ballmoos) up will work in our favor.”
Deerfield 3 Horicon 1
Eickhoff had eight kills leading Deerfield to a 3-1 win over host Horicon in a closely-contested Trailways Conference dual Monday.
After dropping the first set 22-25, the Demons rallied to win the final three sets, 28-26, 26-24 and 25-23.
Higgins added team-highs in digs (10) and aces (7), Ballmoos had five bloks and Brattlie dished out 25 assists.
