You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick featured
Deerfield

Deerfield Village board accepts neighborhood improvements

According to a list submitted to the village, those include curb and gutter, sidewalk, storm sewer, fire hydrant and street improvements, as well as new street trees and traffic signs

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Deerfield village board has agreed to accept a list of improvements that developer Don Tierney made in 2020 in the Savannah Parks neighborhood.

According to a list submitted to the village, those include curb and gutter, sidewalk, storm sewer, fire hydrant and street improvements, as well as new street trees and traffic signs.

In an April 8 letter to Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie, Public Works Director John Doyle said “because none of the items listed are major, I do not recommend withholding any building permits for the recently improved lots. However, these items should be addressed as soon as the weather/season allows,” and before the village makes a final $125,000 tax incremental finance payment to Tierney.

The village board followed Doyle’s recommendation and said they would not yet pay Tierney $125,000 from TIF District #3, which includes Savannah Parks and also encompasses the downtown area.

As part of a developer’s agreement for the neighborhood, the village has agreed to pay Tierney $1 million in TIF incentives with the final payment due when all of the lots within the TIF district boundaries are built out, Doyle’s letter said.

In his letter, Doyle said most of the lots that lie in the TIF district that still need to be developed are along Robert Nelson Road.

Downtown improvements

In other matters on April 12, the board agreed to pay $41,000 from its TIF District #3 to make additional sidewalk and curb improvements, including making walkways more handicapped accessible, in the area of Main Street and West Deerfield Street.

Load comments