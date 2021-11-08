All sides need to be heard in Cambridge roundabout-stoplight debate

Local opinion has swirled in recent weeks about whether a stoplight or a roundabout is best at the envisioned upgraded intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134 in Cambridge.
We hope the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, in making its decision, starts by fully listening to the perspectives of all existing and prospective Cambridge business owners.
The place to begin is with Kwik Trip. It came to Cambridge last year and is proposing to make a significant investment on a new 5.8-acre site at the village’s western gateway. Via developers Todd Schultz and Mike Herl, Kwik Trip has said a roundabout isn’t ideal for traffic entering and exiting its proposed new site. A solid Wisconsin business that sees enough potential in Cambridge to already want to grow needs to be heard.
So, too, do Schultz and Herl need to be heard on the potential financial impact of a roundabout. It’s their responsibility as the developers to pay to upgrade the intersection, and a roundabout is more expensive to build than a stoplight. If this cuts into how well they’re able to develop the new Kwik Trip and the area surrounding it, Cambridge might not see as high of quality of a development as it would like.
And existing businesses in Cambridge will need every assurance that a six-month or longer shutdown of U.S. Highway 12-18 at the western edge of the village, to build a roundabout, wouldn’t hurt them like a shutdown of the highway did about 15 years ago. Traffic wouldn’t have to be shut down to put in a stoplight.
Cambridge still has many business owners who lived through that shut down in the mid-2000s, and many more who’ve only heard the stories, who have since also weathered a deep recession and a pandemic.
We recognize there’s a time element to the DOT’s decision; Herl and Schultz, and Kwik Trip hope to move forward soon.
But first, a plan needs to be in place, with full communication with local businesses about how traffic would be rerouted during the construction of a roundabout.
In the absence of a Chamber of Commerce, which disbanded last year, it would seem to fall to the village’s economic development committee to spearhead that and to help market Cambridge prior to and during roundabout construction, to ensure that prospective visitors know businesses are open and easily accessible.
The village also needs to listen to local residents, who may be wary about the potential for truck traffic to temporarily be rerouted past their homes. But both the village and its residents must also consider the long-term benefit to the community, if a roundabout is ultimately determined the best option.
Last week, the Cambridge village board did the right thing in stepping back and acknowledging more discussion is needed about a roundabout, after it had already communicated to the DOT that a stoplight was the way to go.
Roundabouts remain an experiment in Wisconsin, the DOT’s website notes, with only about 1 percent of intersections statewide controlled by them. Of the state’s 440 roundabouts, 256 are on the state trunk highway system and 184 are on local highways. The DOT has championed them as way to reduce crashes that happen at stoplight-controlled intersections, that can involve significant injury and death.
Before Cambridge becomes a participant in that experiment, we look to the DOT to engage local residents, village officials and business owners, and to thoughtfully hear all sides. And we look to village officials to ensure those conversations fully happen and that the decisions made best benefit the community as a whole.