The Cambridge girls basketball team is still looking for its first win of the 2020-21 season following a pair of losses, dropping them to 0-4 on the young campaign.
EDGERTON 64
CAMBRIDGE 50
Junior Abby Blum made five 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 26 points, and Edgerton improved to 3-1 with a 64-50 home victory over Cambridge.
Blum scored 15 points in the second half, when Edgerton pulled away from a six-point halftime lead.
Kate Gunderson added 18 points and Sylvia Fox 13 for the Crimson Tide.
Mayah Holzhueter poured in a game-high 23 points for Cambridge, including a perfect 12-12 mark at the free-throw line.
“Fought from behind to start the game to come back and take the lead,” Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham said. “We just went on a scoring drought in the second half.”
EDGERTON 64, CAMBRIDGE 50
Cambridge 25 25 — 50
Edgerton 31 33 — 64
Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) —Downing 1-0-2, Roidt 3-0-6, Holzhueter 5-12-23, Stenkleft 4-0-10, Davis 2-2-7, Freeland 1-0-2. Totals — 21-14-50.
Edgerton — Rebman 1-0-2, Blum 10-1-26, Scharlau 1-0-2, Gunderson 7-3-18, Fox 6-0-13, Rusch 1-0-3. Totals — 26-4-64.
3-point goals — C 4 (Stenkleft 2, Holzhueter, Davis); E 8 (Blum 5, Gunderson, Fox, Rusch). Total fouls — C 10; E 10.
NEW GLARUS 56
CAMBRIDGE 35
The Cambridge offense stalled in the second half as the Blue Jays were defeated by New Glarus, 56-35, in a Capitol South girls basketball game Friday at New Glarus High School.
Cambridge (0-4, 0-1) trailed New Glarus at the half, 32-27, but were able to muster up just eight points in the final 18 minutes.
Mayah Holzhueter scored a team-high 12 points for the Blue Jays.
NEW GLARUS 56, CAMBRIDGE 35
Cambridge 27 8 — 35
New Glarus 32 24 — 56
Cambridge (fg ft-fta pts) — Roidt 2 0-0 4, Holzhueter 4 4-6 12, Stenklyft 2 2-2 6, Schmude 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 3, Freeland 1 4-12 6, Brown 1 0-0 2. Totals — 12 10-20 35.
3-pointers — C 1 (Davis 1); NG 5 (Benson 2, Yaun 1, Schadewalt 1, Marty 1). Total fouls — C 11; NG 17. Fouled out — Holzhueter; Schadewalt.
Up Next
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Blue Jays as their next opponent, Marshall, comes to Knoblauch Gymnasium Thursday undefeated and as the top-ranked team in Division 4. The Capitol South game starts at 7:30 p.m.
Cambridge also has games at Williams Bay (Dec. 21) and home versus Columbus (Dec. 22) before heading into the holiday break.
