Huffman 17th in final state meet, Kimmel 73rd; D/C girls finish 16th

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Of all the elite runners Deerfield/Cambridge senior Zach Huffman has gone up against, the one he most wanted to beat was the 2019 version of himself.
Two years ago, Huffman led the D/C boys team to state and finished 15th in the Division 2 boys race in 16 minutes, 52 seconds. Deerfield/Cambridge made it to state again in 2020, and Huffman led the way again in a field watered down by the pandemic with a tenth place time of 16:51.
That race was at Colby High School, since all three divisions were split up at different sites to limit crowd sizes due to COVID-19.
The 109th annual Wisconsin State Cross Country Championships were held at the traditional site at The Ridges Golf Course.
Huffman was the only area runner with any experience racing at The Ridges, and closed out a decorated career on Saturday with a 17th place time of 16:55.
The backslide, however slight, in place and time marked a bittersweet finish for Huffman, who has battled ups and downs during his senior season.
"I kind of expected it with how the season went,” Huffman said. "I think that's as good as I could have hoped. I think I did better sophomore year, but it's been a tough season. That's all right. I like the course. It was nice to come back here (after not getting to race here) junior year. This feels more like a state meet than it did last year. It's a better way to go out.”
Huffman put himself in medal contention early and was tenth at the mile mark, but couldn’t maintain it late. A capable kicker when he’s at full strength, Huffman has been finishing recent races battling for survival just to reach the finish line.
"He had goals to go a little higher, but with the season he has had where he has been a little off, I think he ran well in that sense today,” Deerfield/Cambridge cross country coach Matt Polzin said. "He put himself in position today to be top ten and he just didn't quite have it. Looking at D1 times, I thought we would run faster. Looking at the last two weeks in a row, Zach ran under 17 minutes on hard courses. So not where he wanted to finish, but I think he's been on a little more of an upswing than we had been on recently.
"We haven't had many better than him, maybe two, and I think we could go over those with a fine tooth comb, so he's been one of the better ones we have had in this program.”
Joining Huffman at state was sophomore Martin Kimmel, who also qualified as an individual. He finished 73rd in 17:59.
Kimmel raced on the state qualifying team at Colby last year. This was a much different, and more satisfying experience.
"It was pretty tough, very hilly in the back, Kimmel said. “It was a lot hillier than I was expecting. It was fast. I definitely went out a little too fast. I went out with the lead group and then I died out after that. I finished around a lot of the people I normally do. That was good to see. Hopefully, I can come back here the next two years."
Polzin felt Kimmel handled the new experience pretty well.
"If you look at a lot of the results, Martin was right with a lot of the guys in our conference and sectional,” Polzin said. "The odd experience of not being here last year, it's new for him and probably 80 percent of the kids that are here. My hope would be now he knows the course and he'll be back the next two years. He said it got tough in the second half, and we talked about that, but until you do it once... all things, a solid day. It was a decent finish for both of them.”
Huffman isn’t committed to competing in college, but he certainly isn’t done running.
"Seasons have always been a struggle for me,” Huffman said. "I like off-season training the most. That's when I feel like I am at my best. But getting to run with a close group of guys, getting to run here with Martin … he's a great runner and I think he'll do great things in his career. Running with guys like Martin and the rest of the team has been great. I’m not sure if I'll want to run with a team in college, but I'll be running probably the rest of my life.”
D/C girls 16th at state
Deerfield/Cambridge’s girls team made its first state appearance since 2016 and finished 16th with a 363 score.
Freshman McKenna Michel led the team, finishing 66th in 21:14.
"I thought even though my time wasn't faster, I just felt better than sectionals,” Michel said. "Overall, I really like the course. It was nice. It was nice to have a smoother start than last week.
I was able to get through the hills. They were definitely challenging, but I was able to get past them. Like I said, I just try to stick with Luther Prep runners and catch them at the end and hopefully finish in front of them.
“I’m glad we got to go as a team and experience it all together. It was definitely something I am not going to forget
Sophomore Mara Brown was next on the team, finishing 94th in 21:49. Brown was making her second state appearance, but her first at The Ridges.
"I think the course was a lot better than Colby,” Brown said. "It wasn't my best, but it wasn't my worst race, either. The start felt good. I might have started a little fast, but that was expected. The weather was definitely surprising. We were planning for colder weather. It was way nicer than I expected. Overall, it was a pretty good season. I definitely improved from last year, individually and as (part of) a team.”
Junior team captain Gillian Thomspon was next, finishing 120th in 22:32.
"I thought it was a pretty good course,” Thompson said. "The first mile was pretty good and then it kept getting worse and worse. It was OK. I kept thinking the hills were going to be worse than they were, which I think helped me. I was very happy with the team. I am just happy that we made it to state. It doesn't really matter where we placed. I loved it here. It was so fun.”
Sophomores Ella Arenz (127th, 22:52) and Kylee Lonigro (142nd, 23:49) also scored for Deerfield/Cambridge. Freshmen Brianna Ament (143rd, 24:09) and Addison Klein 151st, 27:25) were the team’s sixth and seventh finishers.
A total of 96 teams in Division 2 competed for the right to run at the state meet. Eighty of those teams finished their season with hugs and tears a week ago. Deerfield/Cambridge made the cut and had fun at the biggest meet of the season.
"We knew going in we were probably the worst team to get here,” Polzin said. “We’re not apologizing to anybody. Six of the seven girls moved up from where they were at the mile, so I liked seeing that. The course was tough, but they competed. Nobody went out fast and just died out, so just take the positives. A lot of them said, now, we've seen the course and when we're back here next year, it can be better. It was exciting to get here, a real surprise to get here. We knew we weren't going to go real far, but I am happy with how we competed."