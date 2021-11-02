Deerfield High School presents Mamma Mia!

The time has come to once again enjoy in-person high school theater productions.
At Deerfield High School, cast and crew are preparing for its Nov. 12-14 performance of “Mamma Mia!”
“Mamma Mia!” is a jukebox musical, with songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA.
It follows Sophie, who was raised by her single mother Donna on an island in Greece. Sophie is about to get married and decides to find out who her real father is so he can walk her down the aisle. Without her mother’s knowledge, Sophie invites her three possible fathers to the wedding, and they all show up. A comedy of errors ensues.
Amanda Lange, who is in her 8th year teaching at Deerfield, said the final preparations are going well even after a year off.
“The whole process leading up to this point has felt really normal,” Lange said.
“It’s exciting but nerve-wracking at the same time,” Lange added.
Guest directing the DHS musical this year is Heidi O’Toole. O’Toole, as Lange said, “was quite the find.”
She has a master’s degree in musical theater from Roosevelt University and a master’s degree in education from DePaul University. Her experience includes teaching for 16 years in Chicago, directing and choreographing musicals, travelling to 26 different countries to sing and being an extra in various television shows.
O’Toole is enjoying her first year at Deerfield and is impressed at the students’ determination to stage a high-quality show.
“First of all, I’m excited for the kids to be on stage again,” O’Toole said. “I’m also excited that the community has the opportunity to be involved with live theater again, especially with Mamma Mia.”
O’Toole described “Mamma Mia!” as a throwback to different times that will “make a connection with the community.”
“It’s all about the music and the connection in the moment,” O’Toole added.
DHS students Ella Perry and Laura Bush are part of the lead cast.
Perry, who plays Donna’s friend Tanya, has been performing in shows since she was six years old. Missing out on that has been difficult during the pandemic, she said.
“I participated in solo ensemble virtually, so at least I had some music,” Perry said. But “it definitely wasn’t the same and I missed the togetherness of choir in general and the musicals.”
Bush, who plays Donna’s other friend Rosie, agreeed that it was tough to accept all the cancellations last year. The seniors missed vital transition years from being freshman in a musical to being leads now, she said.
“We just had to step into such big roles really quickly,” Bush said.
Students say they’re just eager to be back on stage.
“We’re ready for a live audience,” Perry said.
“There’s so many things” to be excited about for this musical, Perry continued. “We say we’re excited to showcase our accomplishments every year, but this year in particular [is different] because we’ve made a lot more progress than in years past.”
“Mamma Mia!” will be performed at Deerfield High School on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. General admission bleacher seats are $10 at the door and $9 in advanced. To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Amanda Lange at langea@deerfieldk.12.wi.us. Reserved seats on the gym floor are sold out.