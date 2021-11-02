Deerfield athletes will be allowed to have optional masking if the host team they are playing outside of the county has optional masking.
The Deerfield School Board approved this update to its COVID protocols for athletes at its Monday, Nov. 1 Committee of the Whole meeting.
This change comes immediately after Public Health Madison and Dane County released Emergency Order 4 that has a potential end date of Saturday, Nov. 27.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen recommended the proposal, and the board approved it unanimously.
While the board doesn’t typically make actions during Committee of the Whole meetings, Jensen said this was an appropriate exception to be made while living in a pandemic.
“This is just a really unusual time,” Jensen said.
The change came hours after Public Health Madison and Dane County announced it would extend a countywide mask mandate through Nov. 27 and then expected to allow it to sunset. The health department strongly recommended in a release, though, that schools continue to require students to wear masks beyond Nov. 27, since younger children cannot be vaccinated yet.
During the discussion after the vote, board member Melissa Frame rasied concerns about students and athletes shaming each other for their masking choices.
Frame asked the board how they would “keep [students] from getting at each other” for wearing masks or not.
Jensen agreed that that would be a “good conversation” for the district staff to have. Students should feel okay and be comfortable with their decision to either wear a mask or not wear a mask during an athletic event outside of the county based on the host school’s requirements, Jensen said.
Board member Katie Michel suggested sending an email to families explaining the approved recommendation and noting that students should not feel pressured or bullied regardless of their masking choices.
“We can remind them that no matter what the situation may be to be kind,” Michel said.
The board will continue discussing what happens if the county mask order does sunset after Nov. 27 at its next meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.