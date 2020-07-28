The boards of five local municipalities represented on the Cambridge Community Fire & EMS Commission will hear more in August and September about a proposed $6.5 million station expansion.
Letters mailed out last week to all residents of the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and towns of Christiana, Oakland and Lake Mills offered information on the proposed expansion, including a schedule of upcoming presentations to municipal boards.
That schedule is:
• Christiana Town Board: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., virtual meeting
• Rockdale Village Board: Monday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m., virtual meeting
• Oakland Town Board: Tuesday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Town Hall
• Cambridge Village Board: Tuesday, Aug. 25, 6:30 p.m., virtual meeting
• Lake Mills Town Board: Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane, Lake Mills
Christiana, Rockdale and Cambridge are all in Dane County, where due to COVID-19 public health restrictions, their local boards are still meeting virtually.
Oakland and the Town of Lake Mills are in Jefferson County, where there are no COVID-19 restrictions on the size of gatherings. Their boards have been meeting in-person this summer.
In order to accommodate how the different boards are meeting, the commission’s station expansion committee recently asked Keller, Inc., its contracted design-build firm, to make the 20-minute-long presentation it would normally do in-person into a YouTube video.
Keller, Inc.’s presentation, a version of which the commission watched on July 22, includes a 3-D tour of the preliminary interior and exterior building plans. It also touches on the fire and EMS station’s history, on the building’s current and future limitations, and on other similar fire and EMS design-build projects Keller, Inc., has been involved in, including in Fort Atkinson.
The video was expected to be posted to YouTube by July 30. At each upcoming municipal meeting, whether those occur in-person or virtually, fire and EMS commission members and Keller, Inc., representatives will be available after the presentation to field questions from the boards and from the community.
The commission expects to make a recommendation by early fall to the five municipalities, who together split the annual cost of providing fire and EMS service to the local area based on their equalized values, and would split the cost of the fire and EMS station expansion.
At recent meetings, it has been envisioned that the five local boards would each vote in October to set their referendums, and that those would appear on local ballots in April 2021.
The plans envision roughly tripling the size of the current, 35-year-old station, from 9,800 to about 28,000 square feet, spreading out on to an adjacent site that now holds a Pizza Pit restaurant and a small house. In cooperation with the other four municipalities represented on the commission, the Town of Christiana bought the Pizza Pit property in 2019.
If the referendums are approved, construction is envisioned to begin in the spring of 2022 and be completed in 2023. A phased plan for construction would allow the fire and EMS departments to continue to operate while the expansion work was underway.
The most recent estimate of the cost per taxpayer of the $6.5 million project, which includes everything from Keller, Inc.’s fees to construction and furniture and other amenities, is $50-$60 per $100,000 of assessed value in Cambridge, Rockdale, Christiana and Oakland, for 20 years.
In the Town of Lake Mills, which has only a small fraction of the equalized value of the entire area covered by Cambridge Fire and EMS, the cost would only be about $3-$5 per $100,000 of assessed value, also for 20 years, the commission has said.
Keller, Inc.’s fees are expected to amount to about 10 percent of the total cost, or about $650,000, the commission was told on July 22.
The Village of Cambridge has questioned the accuracy of the $50-$60 per $100,000 of assessed value figure, which Fire Chief Terry Johnson has said was extrapolated from a per-$100,000 figure used in a failed April 2020 Cambridge school district performing arts center referendum.
Village officials have particularly questioned whether the inclusion of the state lottery tax credit in the calculation skews the $50-$60 figure too low. The Village Board on June 23 voted unanimously to ask the commission to immediately hire a financial advisor to come up with a new per-$100,000 figure; the commission has not done that.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner has countered in recent weeks that Cambridge Village President Mark McNally said in the spring he was opposed to spending any more on the station expansion before the votes in the fall to set the referendums, beyond the $1,500 retainer the commission has already paid Keller, Inc.
Kapsner has said the village is contradicting itself by demanding that the commission pay a financial advisor before October.
Kapsner has said it makes sense to hire a financial advisor only after the five municipal boards vote in October to set their referendums, to come up then with a firm number heading into the spring election.
Kapsner has also noted that by late fall, the municipalities should have their 2020 equalized values in hand from the state of Wisconsin. The preliminary $50-$60 number is based on 2019 equalized values, and to be most accurate the referendums should be based on 2020 equalized values, he said. A change from year to year could affect the percentage of the station expansion cost that each municipality is responsible for, he said.
The commission has discussed in recent months what happens if one or more of the municipal boards votes in October to not set an April 2021 referendum and what happens if any of the five referendums fails next spring.
Kapsner has said recently it’s his view that all five referendums should be advisory rather than binding, so that if any of them fail the municipal boards still can fund their portion of the station expansion.
According to the letter sent to local residents, the current building at 271 W. Main St. in Cambridge, completed in 1984, is too small and in many other ways inadequate to serve the current and future needs of the Cambridge-area fire and EMS departments.
“The current station was designed for small organizations with less equipment that only handled a fraction of the calls they do today,” the letter said. “As the organizations grew, station inadequacies began becoming a problem as early as 20 years ago.”
“Inefficiency, congestion, dangerous crowding in apparatus bays, EMTs having to run across a highway when their pagers go off, and the inability to accommodate the entire staff in a meeting room are just a few of the many reasons a new station is needed,” the letter continued.
