CAMBRIDGE HOME TALENT Cambridge Blues open home talent season with a loss to Stoughton By Calahan Steed May 9, 2022 The Cambridge Blues opened the 2022 Home Talent Sunday League season with a 3-2 loss to Stoughton on Sunday, May 8.Andres Moreno of Stoughton (1-0) hit a walk-off single to give the Merchants the victory.Colton Ehrke hit a home run in the top of the ninth for Cambridge (0-1) to briefly tie the game. Sam Mickelson hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Kasey Morgan in the third for the other Cambridge run.Stoughton 3, Cambridge 2Cambridge 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 2 10 1Stoughton 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 3 5 1Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Horton (3-1-1-1-3-5), Mickelson (4-2-1-1-5-1), Evans (L; 1.2-2-1-0-0-3). S: Riffle (6-5-1-1-5-2), Spurleon (W; 3-5-1-1-5-0).Leading hitters — C: Parish 3x4, Morgan 2x3, Ehrke 2x5 (HR); S: Moreno 2x4, Blaney HR, Wilberg 1x2.