Current and previous elected positions
- I have been a member of the Deerfield School Board since 2019. Additionally, I have been a member of the Deerfield Woman's club, serving as President for two terms. I've served on the Deerfield Community Center Board, and I served on the Deer-Grove EMS Commission for several years.
Current and past community involvement
- I was a member of the Citizen Committee that was instrumental in bringing the new, much-needed grade school to the community and I've volunteered over the years in many capacities at school and in the community.
Years I have resided in the Deerfield School District
- My husband and I have lived in Deerfield for 37+ years. We have two grown children both of whom attended and graduated from Deerfield Schools.
Current occupation
- I taught in Deerfield at the Middle School for 18 years and am now retired. I continue to act as a substitute in other districts in the area and take advantage of volunteer opportunities in Deerfield and surrounding communities.
What I like best about living in Deerfield
- Deerfield is Dane County's best kept secret and the people of this community are its greatest asset. Deerfield is made up of people whose families have been here for generations and of "transplants" from near and far. Our community has historically been very supportive of our schools, and the schools have always been an integral part of the community. Deerfield is a great place to live and raise children!
The greatest challenge currently facing the Deerfield schools
- The greatest challenge isn't COVID. The greatest challenge is to continue to support administration, teachers and staff as they do the hard work of getting us back on track and keeping us there. Our schools have done and continue to do good things for students--our job as board members is to support them in that continued mission. The Deerfield School District’s greatest strength
My future vision for the Deerfield School District as a citizen and an elected official
- The district's greatest strength is the administration and their hard-working, dedicated staff of teachers, paraprofessionals, aids, janitors, office personnel and food service workers. Every single person employed in our schools has faced challenges and met them head-on with grace and flexibility, which has allowed the district to pivot and change course quickly and efficiently when necessary. They are very very good at it and it's what has kept us moving forward.
Anything else I would like to add
- My vision for the district is to continue to do great things for students and families while supporting the people that are doing the hard work of educating, nurturing and encouraging the children of our community.