CAMBRIDGE October: Our House Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest
Our House Senior Living, in Cambridge, is inviting the community to join in its Great Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Community members are invited to drop off decorated pumpkins at Our House, 201 W. Madison St., through the month of October. Residents will be the judges The rules and guidelines are on Our House’s Facebook page, or call (608) 423-9961. Participating community members are asked to take a selfie when dropping off their pumpkins and to use the hashtag #OurHouseSeniorLivingPumpkincontest when they post. Come and join the fun and help bring some smiles and laughter to Our House residents.
Oct 16: CamRock Park Beer Cave Dedication
CamRock County Park’s historic Beer Cave, which has been under restoration this year, will be dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 16. It will go on rain or shine and will include presentations at 11 a.m. and stone soup and beer at noon. Dug in 1865 by the owner of a brewery in Rockdale, it is a short walk from the park’s Rockdale trailhead, overlooking the restored Koshkonong Creek channel that once fed the Rockdale Mill, dam and mill pond. For more information contact rhmoen@frontier.com
Oct. 16: Brat and Burger Palooza
Step away from the kitchen on Saturday, Oct. 16 to join the Friends of the Cambridge EMS at the 1st Annual Brat and Burger Palooza. The event will be held at the Cambridge Piggly Wiggly from noon to 5 p.m. Brats, burgers, yummy rolls and all the fixings, including sauerkraut, will be for sale. Make it a meal and enjoy a side, chips and water. All funds will support EMS services and equipment. For additional information please contact Bob at (608) 423- 3511.
Oct. 23: Halloween Festivities
Cambridge Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Trail is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited to show off their Halloween costumes to parade around Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge, followed by a “Trick or Treating Trail” where kids can trick or treat downtown businesses. Want to get in on the fun? Meet in the parking lot behind Badger Bank at 102 W. Main Street, Cambridge at 9:45 a.m. to line up to walk in the parade. The total parade route is about 2.5 blocks long, making it an easy distance for little legs and kiddos eager to get their hands on some candy. For information call 608-423-3712.
Oct. 23 and 24: Earth, Wood and Fire Artists Tour
The Earth, Wood and Fire Artists Tour is happening on Oct. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the countryside of South Central Wisconsin and learn about each artist’s personality, story and craft through their own art. This self-guided driving tour is a great way to touch something deep down that can only come from brilliant, new art. For more information call 608-513-0479.
Oct. 31: St. James Lutheran Church Trunk or Treat
St. James Lutheran Church in Cambridge is sponsoring a Trunk or Treat to coincide with the Village Trick or Treat time. The address is 415 E. Noth, Cambridge. It will be on the front lawn of the church,facing North St. There will be several cars with open trunks containing treats of various kinds for the children to have fun and to enjoy Halloween.
Nov. 6: Arts and Craft Fair
Cambridge Arts and Craft Fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Fair offers a festive opportunity to enjoy the quality, handmade merchandise of over 90 vendors. It’s also a great kick-off to the Christmas holiday shopping experience. In addition to arts and crafts, the fair offers a raffle of gifts donated by local community members, a luncheon and a bake sale. Admission fee is $2 for everyone and will take place at the Cambridge High School.
Nov. 12 — 14: Once Upon a Mattress
The Cambridge High School will put on Once Upon a Mattress for its fall musical. Showings include Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13th at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14th at 1 p.m. More information to follow as the event approaches.
DEERFIELD Oct. 22: Community Day and Pack the Pantry
The Deerfield High School Mentoring program is hosting Community Day on Friday, Oct. 22nd. Throughout the day, high school students will deliver care packages, rake lawns and host a Fall Festival. From 12:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., the senior class will run the Fall Festival for the Elementary School students on the soccer fields in the lower parking lot. 10th graders will also be collecting food for the Deerfield Food Pantry during the day. If families want to help out, they can place nonperishable food items on their front door steps or porches, where the students can grab them. Students can sign up at the Deerfield Community Center. They can also call Stacy Gloede at (608) 764-5431 ext. 1106 or email gloedes@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Oct. 27: Great Pumpkin Hunt
The Great Pumpkin Hunt will return for its 7th year to Deerfield on Wednesday, Oct 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce invites families to stroll down main street and surrounding businesses in their costumes, collecting treats, voting on decorated pumpkins and discovering all the wonderful businesses that make up the community. There will be a costume contest for kids and a pumpkin contest for businesses. Contact Tessa Dunnington at vicechair@deerfieldchamberofcommerce.com or (608) 335-6508.
Nov. 13: American Flag Collection
If people would like to respectively dispose of worn, faded or torn American flags, please drop it off at the Deerfield Public Library by Saturday, Nov. 13th. Deerfield Cub Scout Pack 88 will retire these flags in a special ceremony. For more information call Kevin Stevens at (608) 764-2920.
Nov. 13: Christmas in the Country Craft and Art Show
For over 25 years, the Christmas in the Country Craft and Art Show has gathered artists and craftspeople from across Wisconsin to display and sell their items. The show will be returning on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Deerfield Elementary School. Over 80 vendors will be featured at the event selling something for everyone, like artwork, gifts, cozy winter items, bird houses, soaps, wood signs, homemade goods, toys and more. Donate a non-perishable food item to the Deerfield Food pantry and receive an entry to be drawn for a special prize. Admission is $2, children 12 years old and under enter for free. For more information contact christmasincountry@gmail.com.
Note to potential vendors: The 2021 show is currently at capacity. Please email us at christmascountrycraftfair@hotmail.com to receive a 2022 registration form when they are available.
Nov. 12 — 14: Mamma Mia!
The Deerfield High School will present its fall musical, Mamma Mia! on Nov. 12, 13 and 14. More details will follow as the event approaches.
ROCKDALE Rockdale Lutheran Meatball Supper canceled
For the second year, Rockdale Lutheran Church has decided not to hold its Meatball Supper, due to COVID-19. The Meatball Supper is usually held in October. The church hopes to bring the event back in 2022.