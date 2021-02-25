I would like to thank Troy Allen and MCD Inc. for the donation of face shields to the village of Deerfield. Troy called and asked if we could use some. The company he works for MCD Inc. had some left over that they produced for the pandemic. I went up to MCD Inc. and received 80 of which I distributed to the Fire Department, Village Hall, and Community Center. Thank you Troy and MCD Inc. from us here in Deerfield. — Deerfield Village President Greg Frutiger
