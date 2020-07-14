Foot care clinic
The Deerfield Community Center is holding a foot care clinic on Tuesday, July 21 from 8:30-11 a.m. at 10 Liberty Street, suite 130. The clinic will offer nail care for $15 cash. Participants must bring their own towel and wear a mask. For an appointment, call (608) 764-5935 extension 2.
