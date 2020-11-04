Friday’s Eastern Suburban Conference football game between Cambridge and Dodgeland has been cancelled due to a concern over COVID-19, it was announced in a press release by Trailways/ESC Commissioner Jeff Giese Wednesday morning.
“Dodgeland contacted us Monday morning and they told us they were pretty banged up and they didn’t have a whole lot of seniors, so we were kind of exploring having a varsity reserve type of game. At that point, we were all for it; we were going to bring (underclassmen) up and play and play a JV+ type of game,” said Cambridge athletic director and head football coach Mike Klingbeil.
Klingbeil then added several of his younger players that would have played in that game, and got tagged with contact tracing in the COVID-19 protocol.
“I lost a bunch of my underclassmen, so that wasn’t going to be an option. Both schools then decided it would not be a good time to play a game,” he added.
The game will be considered a no contest, not a forfeit. Cambridge finishes the regular season 4-2 overall and with a 3-1 record in the ESC, a half game behind Marshall and a half game ahead of Waterloo — the two teams play this Friday — in the race for the ESC championship.
“Since we both could not play this game we mutually decided that a no-contest was the way to go — it doesn’t count as a win or a loss for either team — it still puts us in contention for a conference title if Waterloo wins,” said Klingbeil.
The Blue Jays will now await Saturday’s release of the WIAA playoff pairings. This year there will be a two-week playoff format with teams being placed in a four-team pods: the No. 1 seed will host the No. 4 seed, while the No. 2 seed will host the No. 3 seed with games being played either Nov. 13 or 14. The two winners will then play a regional championship game either Nov. 19 or 20.
“We decided to clear the building out and get everybody healthy and focus on next Friday. That’s just how 2020 is,” Klingbeil said.
