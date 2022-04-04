Cambridge boys golf looking to contend for a conference title

Taking seventh in the preseason Division 3 Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin rankings, the Cambridge boys golf team looks to contend for the Capitol-South Conference title.
“It should be an exciting year for Blue Jay golf. We will be young, but expect to battle for a conference championship and more this season,” said head coach Travis Galston.
Junior Nick Buckman, a first team all-conference golfer, returns after qualifying for state last season. Buckman finished fifth after shooting a 159 during the two-day state championship.
“He has learned to adapt to how he is playing each day. Expect bigger things from him this year; he wants it just as much if not more than last year,” said Galston.
Sophomore Cade Nottestad, a second team all-conference golfer, returns after tying for eighth place at conference.
“Cade made huge strides all the way through last year. From how he started to where he finished, it was awesome to see,” said Galston.
Senior Max Heth adds more experience to the lineup, making huge strides in his golf game from last spring, said Galston.
Looking to fill two varsity spots vacated by 2021 graduates Stone Farruggio and Jack Nikolay, Galston said he is choosing between three golfers. Senior Clay Heinlein was the top performer on JV last season, while freshman Matt Buckman and Kian Bystol-Flores are also looking to grab a spot.
Cambridge starts its season on Saturday, April 9 at the Evergreen Country Club.