Vaccinated individuals can privately gather in Dane County without masks or distancing

Beginning today, people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can gather privately in Dane County without masks or social distancing.
Public Health Madison & Dane County said in a release it amended its most recent public health order based on new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC issued its new guidance on March 8.
The updated order in Dane County says that:
- Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to maintain six feet of physical distancing or wear a face covering when in an enclosed space where all individuals in the enclosed space are fully vaccinated
- Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to maintain six feet of physical distancing or wear a face covering in an enclosed space with individuals from a single household who are not fully vaccinated and are not at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease as defined by the CDC.
People are considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 when it has been at least 2 weeks after they've received the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer or Moderna) or at least 2 weeks after they've received a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).
Fully vaccinated individuals must continue to follow all other aspects of the order, including wearing face coverings and physical distancing when in public.
No other changes have been made to the order.
