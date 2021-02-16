The strange and twisted 2020-21 season came to and end for the Deerfield girls basketball program following a 1-1 postseason run.
Deerfield 43, Parkview 27
The fifth-seeded Demons began WIAA Division 3 regional play with a 43-27 quarterfinal road win over fourth-seeded Orfordville Parkview on Feb. 9.
Double-digit performance by Steffi Siewert (13), Moli Haak (12) and Grace Brattlie (10) led Deerfield to just its sixth win in 12 games played this season.
Deerfield clung to a 19-17 halftime lead, but went on a 24-10 second-half run to pull away from their Trailways South Conference rivals.
Junior Jenna Olin led the Vikings (5-14) with 14.
DEERFIELD 43
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 27
Deerfield 19 24 — 43
Parkview 17 10 — 27
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 0-0 2, Ezzell 2 0-0 4, Siewert 4 5-9 13, Brattlie 4 0-1 10, Haak 5 2-2 12, Fischer 1 0-0 2. Totals — 17 7-12 43.
Parkview — Burrell 1 3-4 6, Mielke 1 0-0 2, Cox 0 1-4 1, Olin 5 1-2 14, Marcellus 2 0-0 4. Totals — 9 5-10 27.
3-point goals — D 2 (Brattlie 2); OP 4 (Olin 3, Burrell 1). Total fouls — D 12; OP 12.
Waterloo 47, Deerfield 44
Waterloo made only four field goals in the second half but enough free throws to hold off Deerfield 47-44 in a WIAA Division 4 regional girls basketball semifinal Friday night at Waterloo Fieldhouse.
The top-seeded Pirates (10-14) made 14 out of 23 free throws over the final 18 minutes to advance to Saturday’s regional championship game.
“Big win!” said Haberkorn. “We didn’t shoot great and did miss 16 free throws, but still pulled it out.”
Waterloo led 24-20 at halftime and built a six-point lead following an Asik basket that opened the second-half scoring, but the score never was more than three points the rest of the night.
The Pirates had a stretch of 11 minutes, 42 seconds where they did not record a single field goal. But during that time they were 10-of-16 at the foul line and never once lost the lead.
Deerfield (6-7) took its first lead of the second half with 5:22 remaining as senior forward Hailey Eickhoff hit a short-range jumper, giving the fifth-seeded Demons a 38-36 advantage.
It didn’t take Waterloo long to regain the lead — for good — as Schneider drove the lane for a layup with 3:10 to go.
Waterloo sealed the victory making four free throws down the stretch. Deerfield had the final possession, but failed to get off a game-tying 3-point attempt as the buzzer sounded.
Brattlie paced Deerfield with 14.
WATERLOO 47, DEERFIELD 44
Deerfield 20 24 — 44
Waterlo 24 23 — 47
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts): Eickhoff 3 1-2 7, Ezzell 1 0-0 2, Siewert 2 7-11 11, Brattlie 5 1-2 14, Haak 2 4-6 8, Fisher 1 0-0 2. Totals — 14 13-20 44.
Waterloo — Schneider 5 7-11 19, Zimbric 0 2-3 2, Powers 3 0-3 7, Asik 3 5-7 11, Blundell 1 0-1 2, Huebner 0 1-4 1, Wolff 1 3-5 5. Totals — 13 18-34 47.
3-point goals — D 3 (Brattlie 3); W 3 (Schneider 2, Powers 1). Total fouls— D 21; W 16. Fouled out — Brattlie, Haak; Schneider.
