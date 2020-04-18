Humane Society raffle
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is holding a jewelry raffle, with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society. The prize is a ring with a 14k yellow gold band and large, smoky quartz center stone surrounded by a halo of .08 CTW white diamonds and .3 CTW chocolate diamonds. The ring is valued at $1,306 and was created by J. Jeffrey Taylor, of Jewelry & Fine Art in Door County, Wisconsin. Raffle tickets are $20 each. A total of 100 tickets will be sold through Thursday May 7. Tickets are available for purchase by phone at (920) 674-2048. The drawing will be Friday May 8.
Oakland boat launch permits
Permits are now available for purchase for the Town of Oakland’s boat launch on Lake Ripley. The boat launch is open from May 1 through Sept. 30. Boat launch permits can be purchased at the BP Gas Station on Main Street in Cambridge and at the the Piggly Wiggly in Cambridge. Permits are not available at the Town Hall at this time. Prices: Oakland resident, $20; non-resident, $30; senior (65+), $20; replacement, $10. More information: (608) 423-9635.
