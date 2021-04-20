BASEBALL
Tues., April 27 Fall River, 5 p.m.
Thurs., April 29 FALL RIVER, 5 p.m.
Tues., May 4 JOHNSON CREEK, 5 p.m.
Wed., May 5 WATERLOO, 4 p.m.
Thurs., May 6 Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.
Fri., May 7 Marshall, 5 p.m.
Sat., May 8 WILLIAMS BAY (DH), 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Mon., May 10 Hustisford/Dodgeland, 5 p.m.
Thurs., May 13 HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND, 5 p.m.
Sat., May 15 Randolph (DH), 10 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
Tues., May 18 Palmyra-Eagle, 5 p.m.
Thurs., May 20 PALMYRA-EAGLE, 5 p.m.
Mon., May 24 Markesan, 4:30 p.m.
Wed., May 26 CAMBRIDGE, 5 p.m.
Thurs., May 27 PARKVIEW (DH), 4 & 6:30 p.m.
Tues., June 1 Rio, 5 p.m.
Thurs., June 3 CUBA CITY, 5 p.m.
Fri., June 4 Lake Mills, 5 p.m.
Tues., June 8 HORICON (DH), 4 & 6:30 p.m.
June 10, 15-16 WIAA Regionals (TBD)
Tues., June 22 WIAA Sectionals (TBD)
June 30-July 1 WIAA State Tourney (Grand Chute)
TRACK & FIELD
Tues., April 29 Deerfield Quad, 4:30 p.m.
Tues., May 4 Orfordville Parkview, 4:30 p.m.
Fri., May 7 Marshall Invite, 4 p.m.
Mon., May 10 Madison Country Day 4:30 p.m.
Fri., May 14 Belleville Invite, 4:15 p.m.
Thurs., May 20 Cambridge Invite, 4 p.m.
Thurs., May 27 DEERFIELD CLASSIC, 4 p.m.
Wed., June 2 DEERFIELD QUAD, 4:30 p.m.
Tues., June 8 Conference Meet (Palmyra-Eagle) 4 p.m.
Mon., June 14 WIAA REGIONALS (Deerfield), 4 p.m.
Thurs., June 17 WIAA Sectionals (Princeton), 3:30 p.m.
June 25-26 WIAA State Meet (La Crosse)
SOFTBALL
Tues., April 27 Fall River, 5 p.m.
Thurs., April 29 FALL RIVER, 5 p.m.
Sat., May 1 Cuba City Tournament, 9 a.m.
Tues., May 4 JOHNSON CREEK, 5 p.m.
Thurs., May 6 Johnson Creek, 5 p.m.
Fri., May 7 Lodi, 5 p.m.
Sat., May 8 Williams Bay (DH), 10 a.m. & Noon
Mon., May 10 Hustisford/Dodgeland, 5 p.m.
Thurs., May 13 HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND, 5 p.m.
Fri., May 14 ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW (DH), 4 & 6 p.m.
Sat., May 15 WATERLOO, 5 p.m.
Tues., May 18 Marshall, 5 p.m.
Thurs., May 20 JUDA, 5 p.m.
Fri., May 21 WISCONSIN HEIGHTS, 5 p.m.
Sat., May 22 HORICON (DH), 10 a.m. & Noon
Tues., May 25 PALMYRA-EAGLE, 5 p.m.
Fri., May 28 Cambridge, 5 p.m.
Tues., June 1 Rio, 5 p.m.
Thurs., June 3 Palmyra-Eagle, 5 p.m.
Sat., June 5 Catholic Central (DH) 10 a.m. & Noon
June 9, 14 & 16 WIAA Regionals (TBD)
June 21 & 23 WIAA Sectionals (TBD)
June 29-30 WIAA State Tournament (TBD)
(Home events in all CAPS)
