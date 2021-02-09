I’ve been listening to the same music album for a month, maybe more.
It streams over and over again, the same 12 songs in the same order all day long. Nothing else appears, anymore, in the history tab of the streaming service on my phone.
Getting to this point wasn’t an intentional decision. It’s not that I don’t normally appreciate other artists, albums and genres of music.
But amid all the year’s pandemic and political noise, this one album at some point stuck. The words and melodies, and the order of play, are now so familiar I can work for an entire day without distraction. It’s like the white noise we lull infants to sleep with — the white noise of my pandemic.
You’d think that, by now, I’d crave something new. A break in the monotony.
But I’ve become resigned that this album is the banana bread, cheesy noodle casserole, Monopoly game of my Covid winter.
Maybe when summer comes, and vaccines finally materialize, I’ll stream it one last time and then put it to bed. Pack it up with a dark year. Never bring it out again.
But for now it plays on, a comforting soundtrack in a year that has been anything but.
