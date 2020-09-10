The Wisconsin Supreme Court has temporarily suspended a Dane County order that requires children in third grade and up, who are not in special education, to attend school virtually due to COVID-19.
In a 4-3 decision released Thursday, the court's conservative-backed majority issued a temporary injunction that allows schools in Dane County to open all grade levels immediately. The injunction was ordered while the high court considers a legal challenge brought by religious school groups and parents.
In a release, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said “tonight's decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court will put kids and teachers back in group settings just as this pandemic hits a new peak in this community."
“Dane County reported a record 456 new cases of COVID-19 today. Our one county accounted for one third of all of Wisconsin's cases, as test positivity rates hit new highs. This virus is here and it's spreading. The short-term effects have been well documented, but now scientists are also sounding alarm over the long-term health consequences of this virus like premature heart disease," Parisi said.
“Public Health's order prioritized the safety and well-being of kids, parents, teachers, and the communities they call home. Tonight’s order will jeopardize those goals and may lead to more illness and needless human suffering," Parisi continued. "Public Health's order prioritized the safety and well-being of kids, parents, teachers, and the communities they call home. Tonight's order will jeopardize those goals and may lead to more illness and needless human suffering."
In a release tonight, Public Health Madison and Dane County said it is "disappointed in this decision and strongly urge all schools to continue voluntary phasing-in of classes for in-person instruction for grades 3-12 per Public Health Madison & Dane County recommendations."
“The purpose of these orders has been and continues to be to protect the health and safety of our communities,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We don’t have a vaccine. We don’t have an effective treatment. In the absence of other options, and a dramatic increase in recent cases, limiting gatherings and person-to-person interactions continues to be the essential part of controlling the spread of COVID-19.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.