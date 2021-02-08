COLUMBUS
A second-half breakdown led to the Deerfield girls basketball team’s 67-45 loss at Columbus Feb. 6.
The Demons held a 28-23 halftime lead in their regular-season finale, but the Cardinals, who made 11 3-pointers in the game, used a 44-17 second half to earn the comeback victory.
No Deerfield player reached double figures as Brianna Ezzell led the way with eight points. Steffi Siewert and Moli Haak chipped in seven and six points, respectively.
Jordan Link led Columbus with 17.
Up Next
Deerfield, a No. 5 seed, opened the WIAA Division 4 playoffs at No. 4 Orfordville Parkview Tuesday. The winner advances to play top-seeded Waterloo in Friday’s regional semifinal.
The regional championship game will be played Saturday.
COLUMBUS 67, DEERFIELD 45
Deerfield 28 17 — 45
Columbus 23 44 — 67
Deerfield (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 0-0 3, Eickhoff 1 0-0 2, Bush 0 2-2 2, Berge 1 0-0 3, Ezzell 4 0-0 8, Siewert 3 1-2 7. Brattlie 2 0-0 5, Haak 3 0-2 6, Mack 2 1-2 5, Fankhauser 1 2-2 4. Totals — 18 6-10 45.
Columbus — Link 7 0-1 17, As. Olson 3 0-2 8, Ab. Olson 1 0-0 2, Kahl 2 3-8 7, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Boettcher 5 0-0 14, Paulson 4 0-2 9, Dornaus 2 3-4 8. Totals — 25 6-17 67.
3-point goals — D 3 (Winger 1, Berge 1, Brattlie 1); C 11 (Boettcher 4, Link 3, As. Olson 2, Paulson 1, Dornaus 1). Total fouls — D 14; C 15.
