Schuster's 2020 Maze

Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield created its annual corn maze to honor the UW-Madison Men’s Basketball team.

 Schuster’s Farm

Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield is kicking off its fall season this week, while taking COVID-19 precautions.

The farm, located at 1326 U.S. Highway 12-18, will be open Sept. 19 to Nov. 1, with traditional activities like a corn maze, wagon rides, pumpkin-picking, haunted forest and treats for sale.

This is Schuster’s Farm’s 26th season. This year’s corn maze design honors the UW-Madison Men’s Basketball team, the statement said.

Schuster’s is requiring visitors wear masks while standing in line, making purchases, on wagon rides and within six feet of other people. Farmhands will wear masks, and hand sanitizer will be available.

The farm is also monitoring guest counts, requiring masks in the haunted forest and asking patrons to social distance.

Visitors can purchase baked goods like apple cider donuts and caramel apples through windows at the farm, and through curbside pickup ordered online. The farm will also offer curbside pumpkin pickup.

In a statement, owners Don and Theresa Schuster said these changes will allow all visitors to enjoy the farm.

“2020 has been a year of uncertainty and stress for the world. By taking precautions seriously and making adjustments creatively, Schuster’s Farm will remain a place of laughter and liveliness during these times,” the statement said.

The farm is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and Friday and Saturday nights in October.

Load comments