March 24 Cambridge and Deerfield Art & Life Calendar

JEFFERSON COUNTY
April 12: Jefferson County Soil Builders Field Day, 12:45 to 3:30 p.m. at N5636 Gordy Lane, in Jefferson. Co-hosted by. the Rock River Regenerative Graziers. Topics will include upcoming 2022 activities; Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation funding programs; soil health; cover crops; and no-till farming. Speakers will include area farmers and representatives from the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, UW-Madison, Dane County Extension and Glacierland Resource Conservation and Development, Inc. For more information call Dean Weichmann at (920) 988-4620.
CAMBRIDGE
Wednesdays and Fridays: Story Time Shorts, Cambridge Community Library. Stories, songs and craft making every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Native Plant Sale: The Lake Ripley Management District is now accepting orders from Lake Ripley-area property owners for native plants to enhance their landscapes and shorelines. Choose from nearly 200 varieties of native wildflowers and grasses. Orders are due by March 25. The lake district will contact purchasers when their plants are available for pickup in mid-May. More information is on the lake district’s website, www.lakeripley.org, or call the lake district office at (608) 423-4537.
Cambridge Tree Project: Ordering is now underway for trees and shrubs through the Cambridge Tree Project's spring sale. Pictures, descriptions, growth rates and planting tips are at CambridgeTreeProject.org. Curbside pickup begins the week of April 11.
April 7: John Stofflet at Amundon Community Center, in Cambridge, in celebration of National Library Week. Friends of the Cambridge Community Library will welcome John Stofflet, evening news anchor for NBC-15 News in Madison. Stofflet will speak at 7 p.m. on “To the Ends of the Earth & Timbuktu,” reflecting on a nearly 40-year Emmy-winning journalism career that has taken him around the globe. More information: (608) 669-2072.
April 9: Underwater Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Cambridge Community Activities Program, Cambridge Community Pool, 9 a.m. to noon. Includes hunts for children ages 0-4, 5-8 and 9 and above, followed by open swim. More information: More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
April 9: Cambridge Arts Council Gala at the Cambridge Winery, with a medieval theme. Admission is $50 per person. Online reservations accepted beginning March 1 via the Arts Council’s website, cambridgewiarts.org.
April 22: Girls Night Out Chocolate Walk. Cambridge businesses will offer evening shopping and a “Sweet Stop” map with a chance to fill a box of chocolates while visiting downtown merchants. More information: Girls Night Out Cambridge Chocolate Walk Facebook Event or email tobibolt@gmail.com. Ticket proceeds will benefit Cambridge Christmas.
April 23: Cambridge Area Youth Center Fundraiser Night, sponsored by the Cambridge Community Activities Program for the Cambridge Area Youth Center, 4-7 p.m. at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9534 U.S. Highway 12. Open bowling, euchre tournament, raffle baskets and a silent auction. More information: (608) 423-8045 or cambridgecap.net.
April 30-May 1: Clay Collective Spring Pottery Tour. Tenth-annual self-driving tour at sites in Cambridge, Lake Mills and Johnson Creek. Featuring work from 15 guest potters and 10 members of The Clay Collective who will open their studios to the public. More information: theclaycollective.org.
DEERFIELD
Deerfield Lions Club Cut Flower Bouquet Sale: Ordering is now underway for arrangements from Avid Gardener in Cambridge. Pickup is April 25. To place an order go to deerfieldlions.org. For more information email deerfieldlionsclub@gmail.com
March 26: Scrap Metal Drive hosted by the Deerfield High School Class of 2024, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Deerfield High School parking lot. Acceptable items include soda cans, old metal decorations, tin cans, appliances without refrigerant, old grills, fasteners, wire, chains, tools, machine parts, old patio furniture and any other metal. More information: brattlien@deerfield.k12.wi.us
April 6: Red Cross Blood Drive, sponsored by Deerfield High School Student Council, 1-6 pm in the high school commons, 300 Simonson Blvd. To sign up to donate, or call 1-800-733-2767. You will have the option of donating blood or double red cells so be sure to indicate your choice.
May 6: Deerfield Lions Club Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Deerfield Fireman’s Park. Half chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, role, and cookie. Dine in or carry out, delivery available. Walk-up available while supplies last. Reservations taken starting April 4 by calling the Bank of Deerfield, (608) 764-5311.
May 14: Lions CARe Car Cruise and Poker Run, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start with a Paul Bunyan Breakfast at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove from 7:30-10 a.m., followed by Community Cookout at Deerfield Fireman’s Park in Deerfield from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.; and then a Community Ice Cream Social and Sock Hop from 2-4 p.m. at Marshall Fireman’s Parkin Marshall. Participating Lions Clubs from Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove and Marshall. More information: Lions Car Cruise and Poker Run Facebook Page.