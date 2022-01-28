Cambridge, Deerfield churches remain open despite state council's COVID-19 guidance

Nearly two years after local churches went to virtual and parking lot services at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re staying open this winter despite a statewide guidance to shut their doors again.
In response to the Omicron variant, the Wisconsin Council of Churches on Jan. 5 urged churches to return to virtual ministry for four to six weeks.
The council is based in Madison and has ties to about 2,000 congregations and over one million church members in Wisconsin.
In its guidance, the WCC recommended churches across the state temporarily return to virtual services as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations soar due to the Omicron variant. It conceded that following the guidance was optional for congregations.
“While the WCC operates in an advisory capacity and does not have authority to require closures, the ecumenical group’s recommendations are weighed heavily by many faith-based organizations,” its message said.
The council went on to urge churches to either go fully remote or work with small video streaming teams in their church buildings “until a smaller proportion of the population is sick and less burdened hospitals allow for people to be treated in a timely manner.”
During this winter’s COVID-19 case surge, Dane County hasn’t required business to shut down again. But Public Health Madison and Dane County does have a mask mandate in place that this week was extended to March 1.
Pastors and church leaders in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas say they’ve taken the council’s recommendations into consideration but have ultimately made their own decisions to stay in-person.
Safe options
Pastor Holly Slater at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield said she discussed the guidance with the church leaders and decided to stay open.
“Because we’re in Dane County with a mask order, we did not feel like we needed to adhere to all of [the WCC’s] recommendations,” Slater said. But “I can certainly understand how they’ve come to that [decision].”
Slater said St. Paul’s Liberty tightened its COVID-19 rules. Church attendees must continue to wear masks, and the congregation is no longer shaking hands or passing offering plates during services. Worship attendees receive their communion elements when they walk in and services have been shorted to 35 minutes.
And St. Paul’s Liberty recently began taping their services again and putting them up on the local WDEE cable access channel.
The church is holding services “in a safe manner,” Slater said. They are “offering the most options without overwhelming our staff.”
Growing hope
Reverend Scott Marrese-Wheeler of Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church in Cambridge said that keeping the community together is the reason they chose to stay in-person.
Marrese-Wheeler and his wife are both involved with the WCC and know the staff well.
The church currently averages around 20 people attending on any given Sunday, he said.
“For us, it made sense to offer an in-person option while continuing to live-stream,” Marrese-Wheeler said.
And the technology set-up for the live-stream is simple; Marrese-Wheeler’s phone is used for that every Sunday he preaches.
Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian doesn’t have the capability to broadcast its services live on the local cable channel. That, Marrese-Wheeler said, is another reason to stay in-person for members who need to be there.
The human connection and community gathering are the most important reasons to stay in-person, Marrese-Wheeler said.
Church “may be the only time [people] have face-to-face contact in the midst of the isolation some have been feeling throughout the pandemic,” Marrese-Wheeler said.
The isolation, he said, has made everyone weary. But even with the toll the pandemic has taken on the world, churches are still there to lift people up in hope.
“As pastors have been saying throughout the pandemic, the church never closed its doors; it just enlarged its ministry and outreach in new and creative ways,” Marrese-Wheeler said. “We will continue to do this, even when the way is clear to return to safe in-person gathering.”
Building connections
Jen Wilson, pastor at Willerup United Methodist Church, agreed that keeping services in-person is the best way to keep up the congregation’s hope.
Wilson and her family relocated to the Cambridge area in July 2021. Being new to the area, Wilson said she wasn’t "aware of who the WCC is or what their role is.”
Willerup Church has been offering a hybrid worship service for people to attend in-person or online.
“In-person worship is a priority for Willerup to build accountability and a strong connection with God and each other,” Wilson said.
To make sure in-person services remain safe, Wilson said high traffic areas are cleaned weekly and hard surfaces are wiped down with soap and bleach.
Members are also encouraged to stay home if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“Church is more than a meeting; it’s [a] living and an active organism that needs life,” Wilson said.