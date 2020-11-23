DEERFIELD
Spirit wear fundraiser
The Deerfield PTO is holding a fundraiser by selling Demon spirit wear in the month of November, beginning Nov. 1. The PTO will be posting more information about the sale on its social media page, and on the district’s social media accounts.
Yearbooks
The pre-order period for Deerfield school yearbooks ends Dec. 1. The cost is $38 for a yearbook. Yearbooks can be ordered on Skyward.
Dec. 8: PTO
The Deerfield Elementary School PTO will meet Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. The district will post meeting access to the video conference on social media.
National Honor Society induction
The Induction Ceremony for Deerfield High School’s National Honor Society has been postponed to Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. There ceremony was origianlly scheduled for Nov. 18.
