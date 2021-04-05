You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

April 8 Local government meetings

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

200 Spring St., Cambridge

www.ci.cambridge.wi.us

(608) 423-3712

Plan Commission

Monday, April 12, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Library Board

Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

4 N. Main St., Deerfield

www.deerfieldwi.com

(608) 764-5404

Village Board

Monday, April 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge

townofchristiana.com

(608) 423-3816

Town Board

Tuesday, April 13, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall

Annual Electors’ Meeting

Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m., Town Garage

TOWN OF OAKLAND

N4450 County Road A, Cambridge

oaklandtown.com

(608) 423-9635

Annual Electors’ Meeting

Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m. Town Public Works Building

Town Board

Tuesday, April 20, 7:15 p.m. Town Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

208 Benton St., Cambridge

www.villageofrockdale.com

(608) 423-1497

Village Board

Monday, April 19, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

838 London Road, Deerfield

www.town.deerfield.wi.us (608) 764-5615

Town Board

Monday, April 12, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

Annual Electors’ Meeting

Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

1111 South Main St., Lake Mills

townoflakemills.org

(920) 648-5867

Annual Electors Meeting

Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Town Board

Tuesday, April 20, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall

Load comments