The Deerfield Village Board won’t decide on a new village hall site until at least fall.
The board voted 5-2 on Monday June 8, to wait until October to resume discussions about choosing one of four possible sites. Gary Wierczorek and Greg Frutiger voted no.
The four options are a village-owned vacant lot adjacent to Fireman’s Park on West Nelson Street, across from the Deerfield Post Office; a 1916-era former law office building at 51 N. Main St.; a former Gullickson Trucking transfer building site behind Mobil on Main, 216 S. Main St.; and the north end of Liberty Commons, 10 Liberty St.
Village Board member Jerry McMullen, who made the motion to pause the conversation until October, said before moving forward he’d like to have a clearer picture of the village’s budget going into 2021, given economic uncertainties tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frutiger, in an earlier motion that died due to lack of a second, had suggested that the village move forward now with building on the site adjacent to the park, and dismiss the other three options.
Frutiger said he’s in favor of that site because it’s already owned by the village. Purchasing one of the other three sites would take those properties out of private ownership and off the tax rolls, he said. The village can’t afford to lose that tax revenue, he said.
Board member Don Kositzke countered, however, that there are potential significant cost savings in some of the other options, compared to this one.
Barrientos Design & Consulting, of Milwaukee, recommended in September 2019 that the village dismiss the idea of trying to remodel the current Village Hall at 4 N. Main St., that was built in the 1880s.
The consulting firm, instead, recommended building new or retrofitting an existing structure that would offer about 5,800 square feet of space for the village offices, large and small meeting rooms and a public lobby with modern security features. There was also discussion about relocating the WDEE Cable Access studio from Deerfield High School to a new village hall.
Barrientos estimated that constructing a brand-new Village Hall could cost $1.4 million to $1.75 million, not including extras like furniture, architect fees and buying a site.
“I think you have to have a comparison head to head,” Kositzke said. “I can’t image why we would spend that amount of money without looking at the other options.”
The Village Board, in March, deadlock 3-3, with Wieczorek absent, on whether to move ahead with having Barrientos do a $24,000 architectural study of the four sites. The village had already paid the consulting firm about $16,000 in 2019 to do a facilities needs assessment of the existing village hall and potential replacements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.