The Cambridge School Board is talking about equity and race in its schools, amid a heightened, nationwide focus on racial justice.
The national conversation was sparked by the death of George Floyd, of Minneapolis, of asphyxiation on May 25 after a white police officer allegedly knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. The officer has been charged. Floyd’s death has sparked widespread protests and calls to reshape policing.
Cambridge and Deerfield superintendents Bernie Nikolay and Michelle Jensen were among 20 area school superintendents who recently signed a statement from the Dane County Equity Consortium condemning violence against people of color.
The consortium advocates for equitable education practices in Dane County schools.
“We stand alongside our community members of color in condemning the death of George Floyd and the continued violence and use of excessive force against people of color,” the statement said.
“These individuals could have been a student or community member in any of our districts….we cannot remain silent,” it continued.
At a June 15 Cambridge School Board meeting, Nikolay talked about the statement, and asked board members for their thoughts on it.
“I’m anxious to learn what else we can be doing here, and ways that we can contribute to the conversation,” said board clerk Sean Marren.
The Cambridge School Board is taking a look at a number of its policies, in an effort to improve equity.
Board member Grace Leonard requested that the policy committee review Cambridge’s bullying and harassment policy “to reflect current concerns,” she said.
And board member Courtney Reed Jenkins brought up a state-wide letter-writing campaign that is asking for “requirements related to curriculum around learning about race and racism in the U.S. as part of history courses,” she said.
Reed Jenkins, who emceed a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Cambridge on June 8, suggested talking about race in Cambridge’s history curriculum at future curriculum committee meetings.
Marren asked Nikolay ways that other school area districts are addressing questions of racial inequality.
Nikolay said that the Dane County Equity Consortium is looking to create a county-wide book read about racial equity in education.
Keith Schneider, Cambridge’s curriculum director and high school principal, said the district’s administrative team members have started a book read already, among themselves. Participants are required to read a book about how racial inequality is perpetuated in well-performing suburban schools.
They’re “looking at bringing that equity work down to the student level,” Schneider said.
Students at Cambridge High School have also approached Schneider about forming a group to talk about race, he said, similar to a black student union formed in the Waunakee School District.
“I have a student group that wants to talk openly about inequality,” Schneider said.
“It’s great that there is a group that did want to openly talk about their experiences,” Leonard said.
School board president Tracy Smithback-Travis thanked school board members for bringing up the topic.
“This is a long-term conversation, not just a short-term one,” she said.
“We know our community,” Marren said. “There are a lot of passionate voices in our community, too, that want to lean into this issue.”
Nikolay said he was impressed at the community conversation happening about Black Lives Matter, after the June 8 demonstration in Cambridge’s Veterans Park.
“I’ve been in the community for 50 years and I’ve never seen 100 people in the park on an issue like this,” Nikolay said. “I never thought something like that would happen in Cambridge. That’s awesome to see.”
“You’ve got to jump in at some point and get moving,” Schneider said.
