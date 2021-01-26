In the midst of all the challenges brought by 2020, teachers provided steady relationship, normalcy, and learning to students. My daughters’ teachers rose to the constant changes and uncertainties and provided needed structure and support. I was reminded again of how important teachers and public education are to strong communities.
In less than a month, we can vote in the primary for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. I’m voting for Sheila Briggs because I’ve worked with her for almost a decade, and I trust her to make thoughtful decisions with students and communities at the center. She has been a teacher, a principal, a district administrator, and as an Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction. She’s dedicated her whole career to Wisconsin students, and she knows what students need in our cities, suburbs, and rural communities.
Please vote on February 16. If you’d like to vote by mail or online, register by January 27 at myvote.wi.gov.
-Courtney Jenkins, Cambridge
