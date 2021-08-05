Brandt - music director, theater group founder - will be remembered Aug. 21

Judy Brandt’s life was always about making music.
And so, when the community gathers later this month to celebrate her life, music will fittingly headline the occasion.
The child who fell in love with the piano and trombone, who after graduating from Cambridge High School in 1961 went on to a music education career, first as a band director and then as the longtime choir director at Deerfield High School, and in retirement founded Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater, will be remembered at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at DHS.
Brandt’s family held a private funeral after she passed away on Oct. 25, 2020; this event is a chance for the public to honor her. It will be followed by a dessert reception.
Preparations for the music to be shared on Aug. 21 are underway. This Saturday, Aug. 7, at 9 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Cambridge, a community choir that will sing at the event will hold its first rehearsal. Anyone who wants to participate is welcome.
Brandt was also the longtime music director and choir director at Grace Lutheran Church, as well as the director of other area choirs, including Bel Canto, the Men of Blackhawk and Country Chordsmen.
And long into her retirement years, she continued to be involved in Deerfield High School musical productions and to accompany local music students at solo and ensemble contests.
Brandt was born Aug. 20, 1943, to Ardie and Mabel (Finby) Eide, and grew up on a farm in Cambridge. She began playing the piano and trombone in grade school and as a teenager began playing the organ at St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield.
She went on to earn degrees in vocal and instrumental music education from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota and to then work as a band and choir director in Hudson, Randolph and Fort Atkinson. Finally, she returned to Deerfield, where she remained for 25 years as the high school choir director before retiring in 2002.
Brandt’s daughter, Sara Cerar, said it was “super important” to her mother that Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater, the local theater group she founded soon after retiring, had both Cambridge and Deerfield in its title, given her lifelong ties to both communities.
Cerar said the hope on Aug. 21 is to highlight different periods of her mother’s life, and how music fit into those. Some of Brandt’s former music students and choir members are expected to speak.
In addition to music, Cerar said her mother’s main focuses in life were her children and grandchildren.
“We were important; we were her people,” Cerar said.
Deanne Herrling is the current board president for Cambridge Deerfield Players Theater. It annually stages two summer shows, one with an adult cast and one with a children’s cast. Herrling worked alongside Brandt for nearly 15 years to put on those shows.
“Watching her command a cast and to put on a show from start to finish, was basically magic as far as I’m concerned,” Herrling said. “I am fortunate to have been with her, learning so much, over many years.”
“If I could talk to Judy, I would thank her for everything. It was amazing, and I think she will always be with us.”
The 2022 CD Players Theater adult and children’s shows, Adams Family and Frozen, Jr., will be produced in Brandt’s memory, Herrling said.
“Judy played such a huge part in my family’s life,” said Lisa Moen, also a member of the CD Players Theater board. Moen’s three children grew up performing with CD Players Theater and in Deerfield High School musicals under Brandt’s direction.
“She helped bring out their love of music, and their love of performing, giving them confidence in themselves and in their ability to do it and be able to have fun with it,” Moen said.
Her older children have continued performing as adults, she said.
“It has affected them in all different aspects of their lives,” she said.
CD Players Theater board member Joanne Matheson said in Brandt’s passing “we have lost a good friend and a great mentor for our children.”
“I was so pleased to be associated with CD Players Theater and to work with Judy. We can never fill those shoes. We will try to be all she would expect of us.”
Going forward, Matheson said, CD Players Theater can best honor Brandt by continuing “to encourage all children to take a chance, and to surprise themselves with their hidden talents.”
“There are so many things that I could say about Judy; I don’t even know where to start,” CD Players Theater board member Betsy Bamlett said, recalling as a teenager singing with Brandt’s daughter Bethany in the Deerfield High School choir.
“I have known Judy for what feels like forever,” Bamlett said.
“In my adult life, Judy became more of a friend,” Bamlett said, fondly recalling musical rehearsals, late night food stops after rehearsals, and Sunday afternoon choir practices. “When she asked me many years ago to play for the men’s choir, I was honored. I got to a point where I could ALMOST guess what she was thinking.”
Bamlett said Brandt instilled a love of music and theater in her daughter, who is now pursuing a music degree.
“I will miss our long conversations about anything and everything,” Bamlett said. “Thinking about heading into a musical season without her makes me sad. I hope that her legacy lives forever and I hope that we, as CD Players, can continue to do things that would make her proud.”
A memorial fund in Brandt’s name has been opened at the Bank of Deerfield with the purpose of creating music opportunities for area communities. Contributions may be sent to the Bank of Deerfield, 15 S. Main Street, Deerfield, WI 53531.