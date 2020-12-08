Deerfield School District administrators and the school board are considering whether to honor snow days while students are learning virtually.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said at a Dec. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting that as winter approaches, the board should consider whether snow days will be called this year.
“When you’re a virtual school...will we still continue to follow the inclement weather protocols?” Jensen questioned.
Jensen said the district typically builds two snow days into its schedule. And she said administrators feel even with snow days, it could still meet instructional minute requirements.
The decision to close school is usually made by about 6 a.m., and involves Jensen contacting bus companies, driving the roads and talking with other superintendents, she said.
It’s rare, Jensen added, that school is cancelled the night before. Often, that is due to frigid temperatures.
Jensen has at previous meetings said she supports keeping snow days this year. The chance for students to have a day off and play in the snow is part of the “beauty of childhood,” she said.
“You remember a snow day” for the rest of your life, Jensen said.
Teachers at both the elementary and middle-high school, Jensen said, are teaching from school buildings every day. Jensen thought that even though students wouldn’t be busing to school, teachers would still be driving in snowy conditions.
Administrators also said asking teachers to bring equipment home the night before a potential snow day, to prepare to teach from home, would be labor-intensive.
School board member Shelley Mack said, however, that she didn’t see the need to have snow days while learning virtually.
“I always thought the snow days were for the kids and the buses,” Mack said. “All the teachers are able to drive, just like I am.”
“If...it’s bad enough that we wouldn’t have buses on the roads, I wouldn’t want our teachers on the roads either,” board member Lisa Sigurslid replied.
“I don’t know that we need cold days,” Sigurslid added, saying frigid temperatures are different from hazardous driving conditions. Cold days are typically for the students’ benefit, board members agreed.
The school board will continue to discuss at its Dec. 21 meeting whether to cancel virtual school due to weather this winter.
