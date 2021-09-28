Deerfield a stop Saturday on national solar tour

A Deerfield foundation that helps non-profits, schools and local government fund solar panel installations on their buildings and properties is part of a national solar tour this weekend.
Since its founding in 2017, the Couillard Solar Foundation has helped fund about 120 solar installations across Wisconsin, including a growing number in Deerfield, primarily through its Solar for Good and its Solar on Schools programs.
This Saturday, Oct. 2, its headquarters at Liberty Commons in Deerfield will be a stop on the American Solar Energy Society’s national tour.
A map at www.ases.org shows the locations of participating sites across the country.
In an interview this week foundation board member Elise Couillard and executive director Jackie Harrison-Jewell said the Couillard Solar Foundation participated in the tour in 2020 when it was all virtual, highlighting via video an installation Cal and Laurie Couillard had personally funded for the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church.
This year, the tour is a hybrid model.
Couillard and Harrison-Jewell said for the in-person component in Deerfield, foundation board members will be available on Saturday at a newly constructed pergola behind their offices at Liberty Commons, 10 N. Liberty St.
The recently completed pergola was topped with several different types of solar panels, including monofacial panels that only collect light from above and a new product, bifacial panels that collect light both from their top and bottom sides. It also contains several electric car charging stations.
In certain situations, bifacial panels have been shown to generate as much as 15 percent more electricity than monofacial panels, Harrison-Jewell noted.
Visitors who start out at the pergola can ask general questions about solar and can ask about the Couillard Solar Foundation’s vision, that has been playing out in reent years, to showcase Deerfield as a model solar community.
In January 2019, longtime Deerfield residents Cal and Laurie Couillard announced that they had in recent months made an at least six-figure personal investment in solar energy in the Deerfield community, culminating last week in the completed installation of 1,400 solar panels on the roof of Deerfield Middle-High School.
Since then, the Couillard Solar Foundation has been involved in funding solar panel installations at Liberty Commons, at the village of Deerfield’s wastewater treatment plant, at the town of Deerfield’s garage and most recently on the roof of the Deerfield police station.
Harrison-Jewell said bringing the tour to Deerfield “is a way to show how solar can impact a single village.”
She also said the tour coincides with an upcoming change, in which the Couillard Solar Foundation expects by November to absorb the assets of Speed Solar, a for-profit firm that has been operating out of Liberty Commons.
Harrison-Jewell said any future sales of solar panels through the Deerfield office will benefit the foundation, that is also envisioned to be supported by fundraising, going forward.
“The foundation has had a really important impact on solar in the state, and so we want to make sure that we continue that, and that was one of the reasons they hired me,” she said.
Elise Couillard said the hope, in participating in tour, is to show people that “this is happening, and to be aware that solar is a positive thing for the community. It’s something we are proud of and we want to show it off a bit.”
For more information on the Couillard Solar Foundation visit