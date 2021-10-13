Thurs., Oct. 14
BBQ pulled pork sandwich, turkey sausage patty, Colby cheese omelet, glazed carrots, salad, strawberries, baked apples, waffles
Fri., Oct. 15
Loaded baked potato, cheese omelet, sausage patty, salad, baby carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, baked beans, baked apples, strawberries, waffles, chocolate chip cookie
Mon., Oct. 18
Hot dog, pizza slice, baked beans, salad, baby carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, mixed fruit
Tues., Oct. 19
Country fried steak, pizza slice, breadstick, mashed potatoes, salad, baby carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pineapple tidbits
Wed., Oct. 20
Hamburger, pizza slice, shoestring French fries, salad, baby carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, diced peaches
Thurs., Oct. 21
Chicken enchiladas, pizza slice, salad, cucumber, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, black beans, blueberries