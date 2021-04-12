WAUKESHA — Four podium finishes led Jefferson/Cambridge to an impressive ninth-place at the WIAA Alternate Girls State Swimming & Diving Championships held April 6 at Waukesha South Natatorium.
Two relay teams along with senior Josie Peterson and freshman Zoey Rank all placed in the top 6 as they medaled at state, helping the EagleJays finish with 102 points.
Jefferson/Cambridge’s best finish came in the very first race. The foursome of freshman Jordyn Davis, Rank, sophomore Emma Riedl and Peterson teammed up for a 1 minute, 48.81, improving on their seed time in this event by .65 of a second.
The same foursome added a sixth place medal in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:39.93, which shattered the team’s seed time of 1:41.48.
Peterson earned a third medal individually, placing sixth in the 50 freestyle in :24.23. The time was an improvement on her seed time by .58 of a second. She touched out DeForest senior Ava Boehning, who beat her in this event during a regular season meet, by five tenths of a second to earn the final spot on the awards podium.
In the 500 freestyle, Peterson added a 12th-place finish in :53.93, beating her seed time by .76 of a second.
Earning the team’s final medal was Rank, who placed sixth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.20. She shaved .44 of a second off her seed time.
Rank also finished 11th in the 200 IM in 2:12.22, which matched her seed time entering the event.
Davis also earned an 11th place finish individually in the 100 butterfly with a time of :59.57. That was just over a quarter-second slower than her seed time.
Davis also competed in the 100 backstroke and took 12th in a time of 1:00.17, an improvement over her seed time by .61 of a second.
"We knew going into sectionals that a combined Division 1 and Division 2 Alternate Fall State tournament would bring some additional depth to the competition today and this group of girls stepped up to the challenge," Jefferson girls swim co-coach Alyssa Hotter said. "Tonight we had a total of four podium appearances by the 200 Medley Relay, 200 freestyle relay, Josie Peterson in the 50 freestyle, and Zoey Rank in the 100 breaststroke.
"Co-coach Maddie (Volk) and I talked in the beginning of the season about how we wanted to continue to build off of the momentum from the boys season and continue to update our record board. The girls team rose to the challenge breaking seven school records throughout the season and updating five of them tonight.
"We are incredibly proud of this group of girls. They have been leaders of the team from the beginning of the season and watching them continue their success into the very last week of the season has been a pleasure."
Division 2 powerhouse Madison Edgewood won the team title, followed by Division 1 and Big Eight Conference programs Middleton and Sun Prairie.
WIAA ALTERNATE GIRLS STATE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 350, Middleton 286, Sun Prairie 233, Appleton North 159, Oshkosh West 125, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 117, Ashwaubenon 116, Bay Port 103.5, Jefferson/Cambridge 102, DeForest 83, Stevens Point 60, Milton 57, Sheboygan North 55, Green Bay SW Co-op 50, Waunakee 49, McFarland 45, Janesville Craig 43, Beloit Memorial 41, Neenah 41, Stoughton 40, Fond du Lac/Oakfield 31, Eau Claire Memorial 29, Edgerson 21, Sturgeon Bay Co-op 19.5, Appleton West/Kimberly 19, Oregon 15, Pulaski 11, Monona Grove 8, La Crosse Logan Co-op 3, Eau Claire North 8, Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 3.
